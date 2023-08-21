Kyrie Irving: I wanted to play for Australia, but it just didn't happen

“I consider myself an international player even though I played on Team USA,” Kyrie Irving said on a Twitch stream. “A lot of my peers laugh at me when I bring it up and some fans may not agree, but I was born in Australia. Team USA asked me to play for them when I was 17 or 18 … I wanted to play for Australia, but it just didn’t happen. Coach K (Former Team USA coach Mike Krzyzewski) wasn’t going to let that happen either.”
Source: NBL.com.au
Source: NBL.com.au
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Legendary Bronx Native KRS-ONE
Thank you for everything
Chief Hélà 🤞🏾♾🪶 pic.twitter.com/sk1D9TLFmm – 11:35 AM
Legendary Bronx Native KRS-ONE
Thank you for everything
Chief Hélà 🤞🏾♾🪶 pic.twitter.com/sk1D9TLFmm – 11:35 AM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Sending Powerful Prayers up for All Of my
Melanated/Indigenous/Native Brothers and Sisters around the world fighting everyday to keep our people safe and their land sacred. I stand with you All in this War.
Let’s continue to Honor GOD and our Ancestors as we fight for our… – 12:31 PM
Sending Powerful Prayers up for All Of my
Melanated/Indigenous/Native Brothers and Sisters around the world fighting everyday to keep our people safe and their land sacred. I stand with you All in this War.
Let’s continue to Honor GOD and our Ancestors as we fight for our… – 12:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Outside of Kyrie, Paul George has some of the best handles I’ve ever seen in-person. Icy as hell for no reason lmao pic.twitter.com/lilS5QT2eQ – 5:24 PM
Outside of Kyrie, Paul George has some of the best handles I’ve ever seen in-person. Icy as hell for no reason lmao pic.twitter.com/lilS5QT2eQ – 5:24 PM
More on this storyline
Wilson’s maturity – and his experience at Kansas – should be valuable to a Nets team that is balancing development and winning in the wake of the Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving era. “Me coming from a school like Kansas, coach Vaughn understands that no matter who is there… there’s a standard. And I feel like he wants to build that standard,” Jalen Wilson said. “I know I’m a rookie but being 22, about to be 23 years old, I feel like I’m mature enough to be able to share my experiences and understand that when you have a culture, you have a foundation that you can do anything (from). Me being able to present that and being able to execute it on and off the floor, I feel like that’s an advantage I have.” -via SportsNet New York / August 18, 2023
Adam Himmelsbach: Some notable Celtics games: Marcus Smart’s return with Griz: Feb. 4, Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams return with Mavs: March 1, Ime Udoka return with Rockets: Jan. 13 -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / August 17, 2023
Kyrie Irving: Is he Disgruntled Adrian?? Or is he holding Darryl Morey accountable for his dishonesty and lack of transparency throughout the contract negotiation process this summer? -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / August 14, 2023