Kyrie Irving: I wanted to play for Australia, but it just didn't happen

“I consider myself an international player even though I played on Team USA,” Kyrie Irving said on a Twitch stream. “A lot of my peers laugh at me when I bring it up and some fans may not agree, but I was born in Australia. Team USA asked me to play for them when I was 17 or 18 … I wanted to play for Australia, but it just didn’t happen. Coach K (Former Team USA coach Mike Krzyzewski) wasn’t going to let that happen either.” Source: NBL.com.au