Lonzo Ball on Bulls' management: 'I feel like they made the perfect team around me'

You’re with the Bulls. You get hurt. Y’all were number one in the east at the time. What do you think y’all season would have been like had you not been hurt? How do you feel about the team y’all had this season? Y’all have a squad. How do you feel about it? Lonzo Ball: It’s gonna be a big “what if”. I mean, for me, I feel bad, especially for the GM. I feel like they made the perfect team around me, and I felt like I was involved. It was the most I’ve ever been involved in an organization. I finally got the perfect team that I felt fit my game and played my way.Source: YouTube