Lonzo Ball on Bulls' management: 'I feel like they made the perfect team around me'

You’re with the Bulls. You get hurt. Y’all were number one in the east at the time. What do you think y’all season would have been like had you not been hurt? How do you feel about the team y’all had this season? Y’all have a squad. How do you feel about it? Lonzo Ball: It’s gonna be a big “what if”. I mean, for me, I feel bad, especially for the GM. I feel like they made the perfect team around me, and I felt like I was involved. It was the most I’ve ever been involved in an organization. I finally got the perfect team that I felt fit my game and played my way.
Source: YouTube
Not only California but really the U.S. started to know about you and your story. When did you say your game took that next step? Lonzo Ball: When I first knew I could make the NBA was in seventh grade. But the turning point was probably my junior year. I felt like I was just light years better than everyone else. -via YouTube / August 21, 2023
Plus, with the salary cap rising dramatically over the coming seasons, retaining an asset at an annual average salary of $7 million—Dosunmu’s first-year salary could be less than that—is a prudent use of resources. For instance, the Bulls possess few mid-range salaries that can come in handy for matching purposes in trades. That’s not to say the Bulls plan on trading Dosunmu. In fact, Dosunmu has been counted out before, with widespread speculation that he’d spend the majority of his rookie season in the G League. Instead, Dosunmu first cracked the rotation and then, following Lonzo Ball’s defense, started 40 games. -via NBC Sports Chicago / July 21, 2023
According to sources familiar with the team’s free-agent pursuits but not authorized to speak publicly, the Chicago Bulls are suddenly viewed as a potential threat that could keep the Lakers from landing Wood. The reason? Chicago recently got a $10.2-million player exception because of Lonzo Ball’s knee injury that’s expected to keep him off the court next season. The Bulls can use some or all of that money to acquire a player via trade or sign a player to a one-year free-agent deal. -via Los Angeles Times / July 19, 2023