Reggie Jackson on Nuggets: 'We have a mark on our backs collectively as a team'

“This is a big season for me and for us in general,” Reggie Jackson told The Athletic. “The understanding that we have to go into the season with is that we have a mark on our backs collectively as a team. But, also, I have to do my part and do everything I can to try and make us as successful as possible.”
Source: Tony Jones @ The Athletic
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
With the losses of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, the second unit for the Denver Nuggets’ comes with some question this season. Reggie Jackson hopes to provide some answers. I caught up with the point guard to talk about it. The story, is here – theathletic.com/4778916/2023/0… – 2:32 PM
With the losses of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, the second unit for the Denver Nuggets’ comes with some question this season. Reggie Jackson hopes to provide some answers. I caught up with the point guard to talk about it. The story, is here – theathletic.com/4778916/2023/0… – 2:32 PM
“My job is going to be to come in and try and steady the ship as much as I can when I’m in the game. I think the young guys are going to be very fun to play with. There is a lot of talent in that locker room. As a second unit, we have to make sure that we are able to keep things rolling,” Jackson said. -via The Athletic / August 21, 2023
Harrison Wind: Caught up with Reggie Jackson at Summer League: He’s “ecstatic” to re-sign with the Nuggets and run it back with the world champs. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / July 10, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: The Nuggets can only offer minimum contracts after re-signing Reggie Jackson with their $5M taxpayer mid-level. They have a $9.1M trade exception which will expire on Thursday they can partially use to improve the roster. Denver is $7.5M below the second apron with 13 players. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 2, 2023