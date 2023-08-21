Reggie Jackson on Nuggets: 'We have a mark on our backs collectively as a team'

Reggie Jackson on Nuggets: 'We have a mark on our backs collectively as a team'

Reggie Jackson on Nuggets: 'We have a mark on our backs collectively as a team'

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
With the losses of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green, the second unit for the Denver Nuggets’ comes with some question this season. Reggie Jackson hopes to provide some answers. I caught up with the point guard to talk about it. The story, is here – theathletic.com/4778916/2023/0…2:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Reggie Jackson on Ring Night.
pic.twitter.com/FnJFgKKyZ11:16 PM

“My job is going to be to come in and try and steady the ship as much as I can when I’m in the game. I think the young guys are going to be very fun to play with. There is a lot of talent in that locker room. As a second unit, we have to make sure that we are able to keep things rolling,” Jackson said. -via The Athletic / August 21, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: The Nuggets can only offer minimum contracts after re-signing Reggie Jackson with their $5M taxpayer mid-level. They have a $9.1M trade exception which will expire on Thursday they can partially use to improve the roster. Denver is $7.5M below the second apron with 13 players. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 2, 2023

