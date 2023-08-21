Stephen Curry says he's the best point guard in NBA history

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry believes he stands at the top of the mountain when it comes to the greatest point guards in NBA history. Speaking with retired star Gilbert Arenas, Curry said Magic Johnson has a “ridiculous” résumé but that he’d put himself above the Los Angeles Lakers legend.
Source: Joseph Zucker @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Hawks All-Star point guard linked up with Steph Curry for a workout over the offseason. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/18/haw… – 6:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Moses Moody sent a thank-you message to Steph Curry after the Golden State Warriors schedule was released. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/18/mos… – 7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
More on this storyline
Patrick Beverley believes that Trae Young should make the roster. Going as far as to compare him to future Hall-of-Fame point guard Stephen Curry. Beverley stated that he considers Young a top player who shares many of Curry’s abilities. “He’s won plenty of games. He’s hit plenty of daggers. He’s reinventing the game. Whatever Steph Curry is leaving over, he’s taking it and running with it. Took his team to the Eastern Conference Finals. He’s won big on the road,” Patrick Beverley said. -via Yardbarker.com / August 19, 2023
NBA superstar Stephen Curry paid a visit to the University of Maryland Baltimore County on Thursday to showcase how he prepares for games. Curry is widely considered one of the best shooters to ever play the game. The Under Armour signature athlete drew large crowds. -via WBAL TV / August 18, 2023
The showcase featured a shooting workout by Curry, a three-point competition, a skills challenge and more. Curry is a two-time MVP award winner. -via WBAL TV / August 18, 2023