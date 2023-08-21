Usman Garuba waived by Oklahoma City

Michael Scotto: The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived forward Usman Garuba, team says.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Defending champion Spain will have only one NBA player on its @FIBAWC roster after Oklahoma City announced today that it has waived Usman Garuba, who was selected by Houston with the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
The Thunder have waived Usman Garuba. They waived TyTy Washington on the 18th – he’s since cleared waivers and is now a free agent. – 11:30 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Thunder announced they’ve waived Usman Garuba.
Garuba was traded from the Rockets to the Hawks, then re-routed to Oklahoma City. – 11:29 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived forward Usman Garuba, team says. – 11:29 AM
Usman Garuba: I’ll prove everyone wrong. Mark my words 💯🙏🏿🤞🏿 -via Twitter @Usmangaruba / August 21, 2023
After the game, coach Sergio Scariolo announced the final roster of Spain which will travel to Indonesia for the group phase of the World Cup and includes the following players: Alberto Díaz, Juan Núñez, Sergio Llull, Dario Brizuela, Rudy Fernández, Alex Abrines, Victor Claver, Joel Parra, Juancho Hernangómez, Santi Aldama, Willy Hernangómez, Usman Garuba. -via EuroHoops.net / August 19, 2023
Spanish NT head coach Sergio Scariolo addressed the media following Spain’s convincing 99-79 victory against Slovenia in Malaga. He shed light on the unfortunate injury suffered by Usman Garuba during the friendly game, a mere 25 seconds after stepping onto the court. Oklahoma City Thunder big man sprained his right ankle, which sidelined him for the remainder of the game. -via BasketNews / August 12, 2023