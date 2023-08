Andres Nocioni questions Eric Gordon playing for Bahamas: Is it fair that the Bahamas nationalized a player who already competed for the USA?

In the final 82-75 victory to seal the tournament, the former Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard, Eric Gordon, had 27 points with 6/7 from beyond the arc, being crucial for his team. Following this game, Argentinian legend Andres Nocioni questioned the decision by the Caribbean basketball federation. “Now with a cold mind, I think: is it fair what the Bahamas did to nationalize a player who had already competed for the United States (even winning a World Cup) at the last moment? This signing belongs to the club league, not the national team competition. And it should be corrected”, the former Real Madrid player, Andres Nocioni, commented on X.Source: EuroHoops.net