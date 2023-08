Austin Reaves: 'I want to get back to playing point guard a little more'

In the middle of a hand, Reaves’ phone buzzed on the table. Another friend was sending him a link to a tweet from a Lakers content account known as @RefrigeratorLAL. “Following her breakup (with British singer Matty Healy), Taylor Swift was reportedly seen in an Arkansas Bar this weekend,” it read, “with star Laker basketball player Austin Reaves.” “I pulled it up and I was like, ‘What the …?’” Reaves said, befuddled . To state the obvious: No, Reaves did not go on a date with Taylor Swift. He has a girlfriend. He’s never met or communicated with the world-renowned pop star. During the time they could’ve possibly crossed paths in Arkansas, Swift was performing in Chicago — nearly 600 miles from Reaves’ Newark home. -via The Athletic / August 22, 2023