Austin Reaves: 'I want to get back to playing point guard a little more'

He is working with the Lakers’ strength and conditioning team this offseason — including throughout his time abroad with Team USA — to better handle his increasing workload. He also is working to sharpen his ballhandling and playmaking as he prepares to run more of the offense next season. Reaves can shift between either backcourt spot, but says, “I want to get back to playing point guard a little more and what we did at the end of the year. I feel comfortable and like I’m able to do that.”
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Some feelings are going to be hurt in the medal round of the World Cup when Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton are (rightfully) getting the minutes down the stretch. – 2:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
FINAL SCORE: #TeamUSA 99, #Germany 91
Anthony Edwards leads the way with 34 points on 11/21 FG. Tyrese Haliburton and Austin Reaves score 16 apiece off the bench. Mikal Bridges hits a huge go-ahead 3 late in the fourth quarter. Germany uses size advantage but comes up short. pic.twitter.com/Oid3GEt4yi – 2:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“When we got the call, it was something I couldn’t say no to.”
Austin Reaves tells @RickKamlaSports what it’s like playing for @usabasketball pic.twitter.com/5qQlQ3fKJM – 10:41 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He obviously makes my life so much easier.”
Austin Reaves on his relationship with LeBron James.
#LakeShow | @RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/N2c4ekJD5t – 1:42 PM
The Spurs, fresh off of having drafted No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, considered two offers for Reaves, according to multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly. One for the maximum amount of dollars and years (approximately four years, $100 million) and a smaller, shorter structure (three years, $60 million). In both cases, if the Lakers matched the offer, Reaves’ salary would’ve ballooned for Los Angeles in the third and/or fourth year due to the rule informally known as the Arenas provision. -via The Athletic / August 22, 2023
In the middle of a hand, Reaves’ phone buzzed on the table. Another friend was sending him a link to a tweet from a Lakers content account known as @RefrigeratorLAL. “Following her breakup (with British singer Matty Healy), Taylor Swift was reportedly seen in an Arkansas Bar this weekend,” it read, “with star Laker basketball player Austin Reaves.” “I pulled it up and I was like, ‘What the …?’” Reaves said, befuddled. To state the obvious: No, Reaves did not go on a date with Taylor Swift. He has a girlfriend. He’s never met or communicated with the world-renowned pop star. During the time they could’ve possibly crossed paths in Arkansas, Swift was performing in Chicago — nearly 600 miles from Reaves’ Newark home. -via The Athletic / August 22, 2023