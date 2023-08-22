James Harden fined $100,000 for comments about Daryl Morey

Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBA is fining Sixers star James Harden $100,000 for his recent comments referring to franchise president Daryl Morey as a “liar,” sources tell ESPN.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden fined $100K by NBA after publicly calling 76ers’ Daryl Morey a liar
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The NBA said the reason for Harden’s $100,000 fine was because he indicated he would “not perform the services called for under his player contract unless traded to another team.” So players can’t hold out or threaten without major $ consequences. – 12:07 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden has been fined $100K by the NBA for publicly suggesting that he won’t play this season unless he is traded.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
James Harden has been fined $100,000 by NBA for what NBA says is an indication “he would not performance the services called for under his player contract unless traded to another team.” NBA interviewed Harden, says it confirmed he was talking 76ers not honoring his trade request – 11:59 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
As part of NBA probe into his “liar” comment, James Harden told league investigators he was referring to Daryl Morey telling Harden he will trade him “quickly” following the $35.6 million opt in for 2023-24, per sources. The 76ers’ stance now is they expect to keep Harden. – 12:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Adrian Wojnarowski: For the league’s purposes on the fine, Harden’s comments that he would never be part of an organization that included Morey played a bigger part in the fine, sources said. It touched on the league’s rules concerning public trade demands. -via Twitter @wojespn / August 22, 2023
Bobby Marks: Here is the language from the CBA. The rule is new and $100K is the maximum allowed. The maximum player fine that may be imposed for (1) conduct or statements prejudicial or detrimental to the best interests of basketball, the NBA, or a team, or (2) violations of the tampering rules, will be $100,000. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / August 22, 2023