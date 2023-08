Lonzo Ball confirms that he will miss 2023-24 season

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball said that he will miss the 2023-24 NBA season, but he said he feels back “on track” following a cartilage transplant in his left knee in March . During an appearance Monday morning on the “From the Point by Trae Young” podcast hosted by the Atlanta Hawks point guard, Ball — who has not played in an NBA game since Jan. 14, 2022 — said his recovery has been a long process, but he sounded encouraged following a third surgery on his knee since his last game. “When I first got hurt, we didn’t really know what it was,” Ball said during the podcast. “I was seeing all type of different doctors and stuff. I was just kind of going up and down. That was really hard for me because I just didn’t know what the next day was going to be like.Source: Jamal Collier @ ESPN