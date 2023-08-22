Lonzo Ball confirms that he will miss 2023-24 season

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball said that he will miss the 2023-24 NBA season, but he said he feels back “on track” following a cartilage transplant in his left knee in March. During an appearance Monday morning on the “From the Point by Trae Young” podcast hosted by the Atlanta Hawks point guard, Ball — who has not played in an NBA game since Jan. 14, 2022 — said his recovery has been a long process, but he sounded encouraged following a third surgery on his knee since his last game. “When I first got hurt, we didn’t really know what it was,” Ball said during the podcast. “I was seeing all type of different doctors and stuff. I was just kind of going up and down. That was really hard for me because I just didn’t know what the next day was going to be like.
Source: Jamal Collier @ ESPN
Lonzo Ball confirmed he won’t take the court this season after his latest knee surgery 🤕
Lonzo Ball says he feels bad for the Bulls front office because, “they made the perfect team around him.”
“I feel like we really had a chance and never got to see what it was.”
Lonzo Ball says time with Bulls has been a big ‘what if’ moment, is ‘on track’ to return after this season
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball reiterated on Monday that he will be one of the richest bystanders sitting courtside the entire 2023-24 season, but there was a plan “moving forward” with his left knee issues and a return to the court next year.
Lonzo Ball will miss the 2023-24 season, but he said during a recent podcast appearance he finally feels “on track” after a cartilage transplant in March
He also lamented what the Bulls could have been if he didn’t get injured
In a sit-down interview with @TheAthletic, Bulls general manager Marc Eversley discussed the state of the franchise, including the implications of Lonzo Ball’s season-ending injury, DeMar DeRozan’s future and expectations for Patrick Williams.
“At least now, I got the surgery. We got a plan moving forward. We’ve been on plan. I’m on track. Hopefully, everything works out. I just leave it up to God and do the best I can and live with the results.” -via ESPN / August 22, 2023
You’re with the Bulls. You get hurt. Y’all were number one in the east at the time. What do you think y’all season would have been like had you not been hurt? How do you feel about the team y’all had this season? Y’all have a squad. How do you feel about it? Lonzo Ball: It’s gonna be a big “what if”. I mean, for me, I feel bad, especially for the GM. I feel like they made the perfect team around me, and I felt like I was involved. It was the most I’ve ever been involved in an organization. I finally got the perfect team that I felt fit my game and played my way. -via YouTube / August 21, 2023
Not only California but really the U.S. started to know about you and your story. When did you say your game took that next step? Lonzo Ball: When I first knew I could make the NBA was in seventh grade. But the turning point was probably my junior year. I felt like I was just light years better than everyone else. -via YouTube / August 21, 2023