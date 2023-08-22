Markieff Morris will re-sign with Dallas

Shams Charania: The Dallas Mavericks are planning to stretch-and-waive center JaVale McGee and re-sign F/C Markieff Morris on a deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mavs must execute stretch-and-waive by next week.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Marc Stein: The Mavericks are expected to waive-and-stretch veteran center JaVale McGee by the league’s Aug. 31 deadline, league sources tell @TheSteinLine, barring an unforeseen trade that requires the inclusion of McGee’s contract. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / August 22, 2023
League sources say that the talks were sturdy enough to discuss a potential trade framework — Bogdanović and Killian Hayes coming to Dallas, Tim Hardaway Jr. and JaVale McGee going out — but it’s unclear what else would have been required from each party to expand it to a four-team deal and what ultimately caused those talks, however serious, to stall. (Dallas is incredibly cautious to trade its 2027 first-round pick, one team source says, which the team could not put typical protections due to the first-rounders which it owes.) By Tuesday afternoon, Dallas’ front office was content with completing the Williams sign-and-trade as it existed without additions. -via The Athletic / July 14, 2023

