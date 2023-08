Mavericks to waive JaVale McGee

The Mavericks, I’m told, have indeed likely moved on from Theo Pinson. The free agent swingman, as things stand entering summer league, is not expected back in Dallas as part of the many changes anticipated to the Luka Dončić/Irving supporting cast. Trading Tim Hardaway Jr. and either trading or releasing JaVale McGee remain expected moves beyond all of the action in North Texas so far. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 9, 2023