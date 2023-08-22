Mavericks to waive JaVale McGee

Marc Stein: The Mavericks are expected to waive-and-stretch veteran center JaVale McGee by the league’s Aug. 31 deadline, league sources tell @TheSteinLine, barring an unforeseen trade that requires the inclusion of McGee’s contract. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Dallas Mavericks are planning to stretch-and-waive center JaVale McGee and re-sign F/C Markieff Morris on a deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mavs must execute stretch-and-waive by next week. – 3:02 PM
The Dallas Mavericks are planning to stretch-and-waive center JaVale McGee and re-sign F/C Markieff Morris on a deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mavs must execute stretch-and-waive by next week. – 3:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
“JaVale’s not in the Mavericks plans,” Dameris tells ESPN beat reporter Tim MacMahon on the Howdy Partners with Tim MacMahon podcast. “He won’t be on the roster to start the season. He’s either gonna be included in a trade or stretch-and-waived.” -via Clutch Points / July 15, 2023
League sources say that the talks were sturdy enough to discuss a potential trade framework — Bogdanović and Killian Hayes coming to Dallas, Tim Hardaway Jr. and JaVale McGee going out — but it’s unclear what else would have been required from each party to expand it to a four-team deal and what ultimately caused those talks, however serious, to stall. (Dallas is incredibly cautious to trade its 2027 first-round pick, one team source says, which the team could not put typical protections due to the first-rounders which it owes.) By Tuesday afternoon, Dallas’ front office was content with completing the Williams sign-and-trade as it existed without additions. -via The Athletic / July 14, 2023
The Mavericks, I’m told, have indeed likely moved on from Theo Pinson. The free agent swingman, as things stand entering summer league, is not expected back in Dallas as part of the many changes anticipated to the Luka Dončić/Irving supporting cast. Trading Tim Hardaway Jr. and either trading or releasing JaVale McGee remain expected moves beyond all of the action in North Texas so far. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 9, 2023