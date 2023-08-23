Erik Spoelstra: It's hard not to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade in him

“We know who that is,” Erik Spoelstra said of the Timberwolves star. “It’s hard not to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade in him. And I’m not a guy for comparisons. But the way he moves, the way he competes, the way he electrifies a crowd, that reminds me of No. 3. I have told Anthony that, and I feel like I’m going back in time.”
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Anthony Edwards is having a moment. Ja Morant is watching from the sidelines. Best American player under age 25? That title is up for grabs.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 2:06 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Erik Spoelstra compares Anthony Edwards to Dwyane Wade: “Like I’m going back in time” #FIBAWC #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1542… – 1:59 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anthony Edwards had a very productive summer, working on his body and his craft as well. “I feel great”, he said when I asked him about his physical and mental preparation ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Ant is ready to bring his best basketball. #USABMNT #FIBAWC #Timberwolves – 12:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That Spo-Anthony Edwards relationship is cool to see
Both seem to really respect each other
It’s funny to see how much Spo loves his game since there’s been previous D-Wade and Jimmy comps – 12:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With eyes on dual prizes, Erik Spoelstra breaks down Heat’s offseason roster remix sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/23/wit… – 12:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is in the Philippines with Team USA. But that hasn’t pulled him too far away from his Heat head coaching duties.
Spoelstra on his Team USA experience, returning to Philippines, Jovic’s summer and Heat’s offseason moves miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:39 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Team USA is in the Philippines now. The players and coaches are seeing and eating things that are totally new to them. Except for Erik Spoelstra, a first generation Filipino-American who couldn’t wait to share the experience with NBA’s best @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4798757/2023/0… – 9:47 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is in the Philippines with Team USA. But that hasn’t pulled him too far away from his head coaching duties with the Heat.
Spoelstra on his Team USA experience, returning to the Philippines and the Heat’s offseason … so far miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:28 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch on the World Cup exhibitions, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, Harden vs. Morey, Haliburton, my time in Denver going to Red Rocks, and the greatness of @MtJoyBand. open.spotify.com/episode/17PVil… – 4:13 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“The dude is just a living highlight reel.”
How big of a leap will Anthony Edwards make next season? #TheMismatch
📼: youtu.be/APpljEHma30 pic.twitter.com/L3lcHwod9T – 3:10 PM
Dwyane Wade @DwyaneWade
We don’t do it for them. This is just how we move 🫡 pic.twitter.com/cRcGJNXqlI – 7:12 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr had high praise for Anthony Edwards following his 34-point performance against Germany in Team USA’s showcase game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/20/ste… – 4:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Timberwolves broadcaster Michael Grady tells Rick Kamla and Antonio Daniels what he sees in Anthony Edwards.
@Grady | @RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/FDz6TfXZtb – 3:01 PM
Timberwolves broadcaster Michael Grady tells Rick Kamla and Antonio Daniels what he sees in Anthony Edwards.
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Steve Kerr called Anthony Edwards “the guy.” On today’s show @coachthorpe and @jshector discuss what that means, and the future for Edwards.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/W1FMjjnPr3 – 2:59 PM
Steve Kerr called Anthony Edwards “the guy.” On today’s show @coachthorpe and @jshector discuss what that means, and the future for Edwards.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Anthony Edwards will be the NBA’s (blank)-best player in 2023-24. – 11:44 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Here is @joevardon on Anthony Edwards being “the guy” for Team USA theathletic.com/4791326/2023/0… – 9:08 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steve Kerr had high praise for Anthony Edwards following his 34-point performance against Germany in Team USA’s showcase game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/20/ste… – 7:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls almost had LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh come to Chicago. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/19/chi… – 4:00 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown among the many NBA players to hype up Anthony Edwards today after he went off for Team USA. pic.twitter.com/n3dVLpA0vz – 5:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 5 or more 30-point playoff games before turning 22 years old:
— LeBron James
— Anthony Edwards
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/6yvFGRd2gV – 5:07 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Anthony Edwards and Erik Spoelstra recreating Spongebob classics 😭🇺🇸
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/Q5NyxW8DIo – 4:08 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Anthony Edwards looks to be having his breakout moment just as Team USA hoped. U.S. wins a terrific challenge vs. Germany in last warmup before World Cup: espn.com/olympics/story… – 3:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Edwards is ‘unquestionably, the guy’ for Team USA in a comeback win against Germany
nbcsports.com/nba/news/antho… – 3:41 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
If you were starting an NBA franchise and could pick any player to build around, how many players are you taking ahead of Anthony Edwards? pic.twitter.com/bLu0u4IOV8 – 3:33 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Ladies and Gentlemen I think we may have found the FACE of the NBA!!! I believe his name is Anthony Edwards! Happy Sunday and Carry the hell on… – 2:44 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Anthony Edwards and Jaren Jackson Jr. made it happen at both ends of the floor vs. Germany 😤
…and they combined for 14 rebounds 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hx91Oc96xX – 2:43 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Anthony Edwards established himself as an early FIBA World Cup MVP award contender. Edwards in 5 preparation games:
18.8 PPG
50.0 FG%
4.2 RPG
1.8 APG
1.2 SPG
1.2 BPG
pic.twitter.com/LRLSHlzRSd – 2:37 PM
Anthony Edwards established himself as an early FIBA World Cup MVP award contender. Edwards in 5 preparation games:
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Lo de Anthony Edwards es algo serio. Hoy contra Alemania, sumó 34 puntos, seis rebotes, dos tapas y encestó cuatro de ocho intentos de triple, incluyendo este que empató el marcador.
El Alpha.
Vídeo: @FOXSports
pic.twitter.com/0UTeYpgRuU – 2:36 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Americans are leaving Abu Dhabi tested, and with a star to lead them. His name is Anthony Edwards, and he scored 34 in a win over Germany, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4791326/2023/0… – 2:21 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Anthony Edwards dominates in big comeback as Team USA wins over Germany #FIBAWorldCup2023
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1541… – 2:11 PM
Kevin Garnett: Let me clarify what I said yesterday for the ones that didn’t hear me. @theantedwards_ about to be in that conversation for the top dog! He looking DIFFERENT, am I trippin? -via Twitter / August 21, 2023
Kevin Garnett: Ant Man in that conversation this year… @theantedwards_ 💯 -via Twitter / August 21, 2023
