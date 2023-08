Erik Spoelstra: It's hard not to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade in him

Not that we are greedy or anything, but can Miami Heat fans imagine what might have been if Pat Riley were able to sign Dirk Nowitzki along with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James? That pie in the sky idea wasn’t so far-fetched, the former NBA MVP told a German magazine recently. “It would already have to be an unbelievable situation to go somewhere, for instance with LeBron or Wade just to play in Miami,” Dirk told Crossover-Online.de. “I would only be changed if it was an incredible situation that would have been offered. For example, LeBron and Wade comes to me and says ‘Hey, you want to come to Miami?’ That would have been a situation where I would have to consider.” -via NBC Miami / August 14, 2023