Kristaps Porzingis on injury: 'During the training process, it started to hurt'

Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porziņģis will not appear for the Latvian national team in the upcoming FIBA World Cup after announcing Tuesday that a case of plantar fasciitis will force him to miss the event. In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Porziņģis said he reached the decision after consulting with the Celtics organization as well as the coaching staff and medical staff of the Latvian team. Though the 7-foot-3 sharpshooter indicated he’s not fully ready for competition at this point and determined it was necessary to continue the recovery process, a Celtics source reached later Tuesday downplayed any concern over the issue. The source was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. -via The Athletic / August 16, 2023