Kristaps Porzingis on injury: 'During the training process, it started to hurt'

“I have an idea where the injury occurred. But an injury develops during a career and then jumps onto the field. During the training process, it started to hurt. There has never been anything like it. I felt that there were no options to achieve the shape I wanted. There was no logic in trying to break my feet,” Kristaps Porzingis concluded.”
More on this storyline
“I said being around is important, even though I’m not playing. They supported my decision. Also, there’s a long season ahead. It’s important for me to spend time with my teammates, with my family, and Boston respected my decision,” Porzingis explained in an interview with Sporta Studija. -via EuroHoops.net / August 23, 2023
Chris Haynes: Boston Celtics say Kristaps Porzingis will go through four-to-six-weeks of rehab for plantar fasciitis and is expected to be cleared for start of training camp. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / August 16, 2023
Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porziņģis will not appear for the Latvian national team in the upcoming FIBA World Cup after announcing Tuesday that a case of plantar fasciitis will force him to miss the event. In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Porziņģis said he reached the decision after consulting with the Celtics organization as well as the coaching staff and medical staff of the Latvian team. Though the 7-foot-3 sharpshooter indicated he’s not fully ready for competition at this point and determined it was necessary to continue the recovery process, a Celtics source reached later Tuesday downplayed any concern over the issue. The source was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. -via The Athletic / August 16, 2023