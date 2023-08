Michael Jordan: Magic Johnson is easily the greatest point guard of all time

“Steph Curry is very close but not in front of Magic. You must define point guard to really have a serious debate. Steph Curry is by far the best shooter of all time. Yes, his movement has created many shots for his teammates. He’s a career 43 percent 3-point shooter, but Magic Johnson invented the triple-double. Not true invented, but makes it more noticeable of his impact on the game. It’s a point guard stat, to be honest. Magic was the best. We could go on, but I don’t want to take up too much of your time. I know you get the point. By the way, Magic has five NBA championships.” -via Sporting News / August 23, 2023