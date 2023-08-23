Michael Jordan: Magic Johnson is easily the greatest point guard of all time

On Wednesday’s episode of “First Take,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith came with a message from none other than Michael Jordan himself. Smith said he woke up to a text message from Jordan, who gave a hard stance against Stephen Curry’s argument. “Although greatest of anything is always a debate, I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all time with what you said. Magic Johnson is easily the greatest point guard of all time,” said Smith, reading the text message from Jordan.
Source: Kyle Irving @ Sporting News
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The six greatest NBA players ever in alphabetical order
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Larry Bird
LeBron James
Magic Johnson
Michael Jordan
Bill Russell
We can argue about the order, but we can’t argue about any current guy displacing any of those six — at least not yet. Sorry. – 10:46 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
We list @HoopsHype the best basketball player in the history of each country:
🇬🇷: Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇪🇸: Pau Gasol
🇷🇸: Nikola Jokic
🇦🇺: Ben Simmons
🇱🇹: Arvydas Sabonis
🇺🇸: Michael Jordan
hoopshype.com/lists/best-bas… – 8:07 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
All-time legends in games coming off the bench:
Larry Bird:
— 21.3 PPG | 8.7 RPG | 4.8 APG
— 29 games
Steph Curry:
— 18.8 PPG | 3.5 APG
— 12 games
Michael Jordan:
— 16.7 PPG | 3.2 RPG | 1.6 SPG
— 33 games
Shaquille O’Neal:
— 15.3 PPG | 7.7 RPG | 1.1 BPG
— 12 games pic.twitter.com/y9lrVQILEH – 9:14 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Fans were making goat noises at Michael Jordan while he was walking around Italy 🤣🐐
(via baby_giallux/TT) pic.twitter.com/zaXeKmsYh8 – 7:31 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Stan Van Gundy: “If you want to tell me that Michael Jordan was a better basketball player than LeBron James, that’s fine. You can make a case for that. What you can’t make a case for is that Michael Jordan had a better career than LeBron James. You can’t make a case for that.” pic.twitter.com/B67nACxP9q – 10:57 AM
“Steph Curry is very close but not in front of Magic. You must define point guard to really have a serious debate. Steph Curry is by far the best shooter of all time. Yes, his movement has created many shots for his teammates. He’s a career 43 percent 3-point shooter, but Magic Johnson invented the triple-double. Not true invented, but makes it more noticeable of his impact on the game. It’s a point guard stat, to be honest. Magic was the best. We could go on, but I don’t want to take up too much of your time. I know you get the point. By the way, Magic has five NBA championships.” -via Sporting News / August 23, 2023
Stan Van Gundy: “It’s fine if you want to tell me that Michael Jordan was a better basketball player than LeBron James. That’s fine, you can you can make a case for that. What you can’t make a case for is that Michael Jordan had a better career than LeBron James. You can’t make a case for that.” -via YouTube / August 23, 2023
These fans saw Michael Jordan in Italy and started making goat noises at him 🤣🐐 (via baby_giallux/TT) -via Twitter / August 22, 2023