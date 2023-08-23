Montrezl Harrell undergoes surgery on knee

Justin Grasso: Montrezl Harrell underwent successful surgery today on his right knee. He is out indefinitely. Updates on his status will be provided as appropriate, per #Sixers official
#Sixers have no plans to part with injured Montrezl Harrell inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:49 PM
The 76ers say Montrezl Harrell had successful surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee. Harrell, who re-signed with Philadelphia this offseason, recently suffered the injury. – 4:42 PM
Montrezl Harrell has most likely played final game in a 76ers uniform. But that doesn’t mean his time with the organization is over. The Sixers intend to keep the reserve center on the roster even though an MRI on Wednesday revealed a torn ACL and a medial meniscus tear in his right knee. Harrell was injured during offseason workouts. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / August 3, 2023
But keeping Harrell on the roster makes sense for the Sixers because they can use his salary as a trade asset. The 6-foot-7, 240-pounder averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds this past season. They were his lowest averages since he produced 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds as a rookie with the Houston Rockets in 2015-16. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / August 3, 2023
