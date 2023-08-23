NBA executive: There may be a team that goes for James Harden at some point

James Harden has made it as far as the NBA Finals, coming off the bench for Oklahoma City in a 4-1 series loss to Miami in 2012. His scoring and shooting numbers fell off in those meetings with the Heat, and the narrative hasn’t been great for the 6-5 guard when it comes to the postseasons since. “There may be a team that goes for him at some point,” one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. “But he costs you a lot of money, and he can obviously be a major headache when he’s not happy. This is the third team he’s demanded a traded from. And if you’re looking to build a team to win everything, you have to have questions “
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Things are tough in Philadelphia with the James Harden-Daryl Morey standoff. But according to a @Sixers source, the club may have a bigger problem looming.
Make that a taller problem.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
On James Harden’s champagne problems, for @RealGM basketball.realgm.com/analysis/27280… – 2:41 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers owner on James Harden: I’d love to convince him to stay sportando.basketball/en/76ers-owner… – 1:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The James Harden conundrum means the offseason dog days aren’t exactly dog days in Sixer Land (are they ever?).
Here’s a reset on where we are, how we got here and where things could go from here: inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… – 1:13 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Head-on Clash: NBA and NBPA at Odds Over $100,000 Fine on James Harden sportando.basketball/en/head-on-cla… – 3:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
James Harden! What if the New Orleans Pelicans paired Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram with The Beard
youtube.com/watch?v=B2FIqf… pic.twitter.com/nCidqVTMvP – 11:46 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
I’ve never had less interest in a national NBA story than I do in this James Harden saga. – 10:36 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Just threw this idea out on Locked On NBA: James Harden for DeMar DeRozan – 10:29 PM
James Harden @JHarden13
“great fellowship” nobody loses in a Charity Softball game 👀 😂 it was a perfect hot day in the city #JHTownWeekend #Uno pic.twitter.com/UsXD7uPvow – 10:24 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
I hail the NBA for importantly cracking down on an elite hoople attempting to hold his 3d team hostage by glaringly soiling his services/withholding them! Harden made it easy 4 Adam Silver by verbally threatening 76ers. This is now what happens when pacts are dishonored, I pray! – 10:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Report: NBPA will file a grievance to an arbitrator disputing Harden’s $100K fine…..So the NBPA will file a grievance to an arbitrator disputing Harden’s $100K fine… they do not agree with the NBA that Harden’s language breaks trade request rules
libertyballers.com/2023/8/22/2384… – 9:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: The National Basketball Players Association is filing a grievance over James Harden’s $100,000 fine from the NBA, the latest twist in a nearly two-month long saga between Harden & the 76ers since he opted into his contract for next season: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Handshake deals? Investigations? Morey sniffing a rebuild or not? Harden, Embiid latest.
#sixers Rumor mill
libertyballers.com/2023/8/22/2384… – 8:43 PM
Handshake deals? Investigations? Morey sniffing a rebuild or not? Harden, Embiid latest.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Players’ union to challenge NBA’s $100,000 fine of James Harden
nbcsports.com/nba/news/playe… – 7:41 PM
Players’ union to challenge NBA’s $100,000 fine of James Harden
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
NBPA filing grievance over Harden’s $100K fine – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:34 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The NBPA supports James Harden as the case of his fine goes to an arbitrator
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 7:14 PM
The NBPA supports James Harden as the case of his fine goes to an arbitrator
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
This just in: James Harden plans to pay his $100,000 fine by the NBA in oily one dollar bills… – 7:12 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The NBPA released a statement about the NBA fining James Harden $100,000 for public trade demand:
“We respectfully disagree with the league’s decision to discipline James Harden for recent comments he made, which we believe do not violate the rule against public trade demands.… pic.twitter.com/zOBKOuJHFZ – 6:54 PM
The NBPA released a statement about the NBA fining James Harden $100,000 for public trade demand:
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Find me a millionaire, or a billionaire out there that will walk away from 36 million.”
🏀 @Jumpshot8 thinks that eventually James Harden will report to the Sixers training camp pic.twitter.com/YvK0sfrLZH – 6:05 PM
“Find me a millionaire, or a billionaire out there that will walk away from 36 million.”
Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid has never made it past the Eastern Conference semifinals in his seven active years with the 76ers, and after living through the Ben Simmons drama, he may not be excited about a Harden-Morey reality show. A number of sources with ties to the club have said Embiid’s motivation leans more toward personal than team goals, and the Sixers source said, “There’s a lot of truth to that. But the guy is a legit major force in this league, and there ain’t too many of those. And now that he’s got his MVP, the next thing a guy looks at is legacy — and legacy is all about winning.” -via Heavy.com / August 23, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The NBPA will file a grievance to an arbitrator disputing NBA’s $100K fine on Philadelphia’s James Harden and league’s assertion that his recent statements violated collective bargaining agreement rules against public trade demands. pic.twitter.com/jAHSU4REa7 -via Twitter @wojespn / August 22, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: For the league’s purposes on the fine, Harden’s comments that he would never be part of an organization that included Morey played a bigger part in the fine, sources said. It touched on the league’s rules concerning public trade demands. -via Twitter @wojespn / August 22, 2023