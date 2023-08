NBA executive: There may be a team that goes for James Harden at some point

James Harden has made it as far as the NBA Finals, coming off the bench for Oklahoma City in a 4-1 series loss to Miami in 2012. His scoring and shooting numbers fell off in those meetings with the Heat, and the narrative hasn’t been great for the 6-5 guard when it comes to the postseasons since. “There may be a team that goes for him at some point,” one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. “But he costs you a lot of money, and he can obviously be a major headache when he’s not happy. This is the third team he’s demanded a traded from. And if you’re looking to build a team to win everything, you have to have questions “Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com