Stan Van Gundy: 'You can't make a case for is that Michael Jordan had a better career than LeBron James'

Basketball season is fast approaching, and so is a new opportunity to virtually get in on the action: NBA 2K24 New Gen. 2K shared preliminary information about the game in July but has just announced new details about September 8th’s NBA 2K24, including adding a LeBron Era. This new mode follows LeBron James’ 2010 journey of leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to play for the Miami Heat and leads into the already existing Modern Era. -via Engadget / August 22, 2023