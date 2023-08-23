Stan Van Gundy: 'You can't make a case for is that Michael Jordan had a better career than LeBron James'

Stan Van Gundy: “It’s fine if you want to tell me that Michael Jordan was a better basketball player than LeBron James. That’s fine, you can you can make a case for that. What you can’t make a case for is that Michael Jordan had a better career than LeBron James. You can’t make a case for that.”
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
A’ja Wilson dropped 53 PTS to tie the WNBA scoring record in the LeBron 20 🔥
LeBron took notice 👑 🙌
(h/t @NickDePaula) pic.twitter.com/2lXgCkkM5d – 10:03 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
A’ja Wilson just tied the WNBA scoring record with 53 points in the LeBron 20 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RmWZRvCtvZ – 9:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Team USA has often been the place superteams are born.
Is Austin Reaves recruiting any of his star teammates to join the Lakers in the eventual post-LeBron era?
“I can’t speak on that. But I like some of the guys we’re playing with. So … yeah.”
theathletic.com/4778859/2023/0… – 12:51 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
NEW:
NBA 2K announces NBA 2K24 will feature “The LeBron Era” as part of an expansion to the game’s Eras mode.
Players can either team up with @KingJames and the Heatles or otherwise try and de-ring the King pic.twitter.com/scxteN6QlA – 10:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
All-time legends in games coming off the bench:
Larry Bird:
— 21.3 PPG | 8.7 RPG | 4.8 APG
— 29 games
Steph Curry:
— 18.8 PPG | 3.5 APG
— 12 games
Michael Jordan:
— 16.7 PPG | 3.2 RPG | 1.6 SPG
— 33 games
Shaquille O’Neal:
— 15.3 PPG | 7.7 RPG | 1.1 BPG
— 12 games pic.twitter.com/y9lrVQILEH – 9:14 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Drake’s entrance, featuring LeBron and Bronny, for his Crypto.com Arena show tonight: pic.twitter.com/4D4B6bI1zR – 1:43 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Mira quién comparte la rutina de tiro de triple con Rui Hachimura…..
@KingJames
Vídeo: @Lakers
pic.twitter.com/BbCBSRDppr – 10:00 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight at 7p…
-Predicting Lakers Win total
-Impact players outside of Lebron & AD
-Reaves stock continues to rise in FIBA World Cup
Guest: @Trevor_Lane of @LakersNation
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:48 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stan Van Gundy calls it ‘absolutely ridiculous’ that Dwight Howard was left off NBA’s 75th anniversary team
cbssports.com/nba/news/stan-… – 8:51 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stan Van Gundy calls it ‘absolutely ridiculous’ that Dwight Howard was left off NBA’s 75th anniversary team
cbssports.com/nba/news/stan-… – 8:41 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Fans were making goat noises at Michael Jordan while he was walking around Italy 🤣🐐
(via baby_giallux/TT) pic.twitter.com/zaXeKmsYh8 – 7:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
As a duo in Cleveland (regular season + playoffs):
LeBron — Kyrie —
25.2 PPG 22.5 PPG
7.9 RPG 3.1 RPG
7.8 APG 5.1 APG
52/35/70% 47/40/88%
And the greatest Finals comeback of all-time. pic.twitter.com/LWpQq98OSk – 5:41 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
LeBron James tucked-in t-shirt baseball card pic.twitter.com/DNF7fVqwhz – 12:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Throwback to this USA Basketball photo of Kobe and LeBron 🥹
(h/t @HoopMixOnly) pic.twitter.com/jiJC56VYr0 – 10:58 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Stan Van Gundy: “If you want to tell me that Michael Jordan was a better basketball player than LeBron James, that’s fine. You can make a case for that. What you can’t make a case for is that Michael Jordan had a better career than LeBron James. You can’t make a case for that.” pic.twitter.com/B67nACxP9q – 10:57 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Stan Van Gundy on Dwight Howard: “For him to not be in the Top 75, that was just a personality thing… You cannot make a case that Anthony Davis had a better career than Dwight Howard. That’s absolutely ridiculous… It’s not close.” pic.twitter.com/1u8kJLG5X3 – 10:44 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls almost had LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh come to Chicago. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/19/chi… – 4:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 5 or more 30-point playoff games before turning 22 years old:
— LeBron James
— Anthony Edwards
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/6yvFGRd2gV – 5:07 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Anthony Edwards channeling Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/jdIjOTSkeY – 2:02 PM
Basketball season is fast approaching, and so is a new opportunity to virtually get in on the action: NBA 2K24 New Gen. 2K shared preliminary information about the game in July but has just announced new details about September 8th’s NBA 2K24, including adding a LeBron Era. This new mode follows LeBron James’ 2010 journey of leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to play for the Miami Heat and leads into the already existing Modern Era. -via Engadget / August 22, 2023
After several sold-out shows at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour returned to Southern California. The tour arrived at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night and the hip-hop star entered the venue with two special guests. Lebron James and his eldest son Bronny walked out of the tunnel with the Toronto rapper as he moved through the crowd to the stage. Fans, of course, went wild. -via KTLA 5 / August 22, 2023
Clutch Points: Drake brought out LeBron James and his son Bronny at his show tonight in Los Angeles 🤩 (via @cryptocom) pic.twitter.com/KhLIt1QbWa -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 22, 2023
These fans saw Michael Jordan in Italy and started making goat noises at him 🤣🐐 (via baby_giallux/TT) -via Twitter / August 22, 2023
Clutch Points: These fans saw Michael Jordan in Italy and started making goat noises at him 🤣🐐 (via baby_giallux/TT) pic.twitter.com/MyRFSQAIl8 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 21, 2023
Anthony Edwards was asked to give his list of the top five NBA players of all time and there were some pretty big names on there like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. There was one glaring omission on Edwards’ list, though, as he didn’t include LeBron James. “MJ, Kobe, (Shaquille O’Neal). That’s three,” Edwards said. “Allen Iverson and I mean, of course, (Kevin Durant) for me.” -via Fade Away World / August 20, 2023