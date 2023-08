Still a free agent, Blake Griffin talks up Celtics experience: 'Boston is unbelievable'

Ric Bucher on Zion Williamson: Where are the floaters, up and under layups, his pull up jumpers at the elbow? Now from what I’ve been told, he’s shown no interest in developing any of those tricks. Tricks that Blake Griffin learned along with a decent three-point shot when the injuries started to pile up for him, and allowed him to single-handedly drag the Detroit Pistons to a playoff berth. It may not seem as impressive as what he did with the Clippers in his heyday, but to me, what he did with Detroit was a true reflection of how he learned to play the game when he no longer had that freakish athleticism. -via Apple Podcasts / July 10, 2023