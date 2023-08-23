Wolves not interested in Karl-Anthony Towns

Aaron J. Fentress: The Portland Trail Blazers have no interest in KAT and Damian Lillard has no interest in playing in Minnesota. So, this is a no.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Five big returns – plus Karl-Anthony Towns’ unique case – at the #FIBAWC
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1541… – 1:29 PM
Five big returns – plus Karl-Anthony Towns’ unique case – at the #FIBAWC
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1541… – 1:29 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Kamusta Ka Pilipinas! Mabuhay 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GFv2Frt8VE – 12:39 PM
Christos Tsaltas: The game finished up early for Karl-Anthony Towns who ejected with 2 technical fouls. He stepped on the floor vs. Spain for 18 minutes showed his arsenal. 20 points 6 rebounds 5-9 FG KAT is a great reason to see the 2023 FIBA World Cup. #FIBAWC #VamosDOM #Timberwolves -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / August 19, 2023
BasketNews: Karl-Anthony Towns returns to lead Dominican Republic national team to a stunning victory over Canada 🔥 🇨🇦 88 – 94 🇩🇴 #FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/DxkcnM1BuB -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / August 18, 2023
BasketNews: 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic threw a whole presentation for Karl-Anthony Towns on his first training 🔊 #FIBAWC #WinForAll -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / August 14, 2023
