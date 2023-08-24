Anthony Edwards responds to comment about coming off bench: 'Ya'll losers, beat it, ya'll taking a little comment too far'

Ball Don’t Lie: Anthony Edwards clarified his comments about not being “cool” with Steve Kerr wanting him to come off the bench 😅 (via @joevardon, @theantedwards_) pic.twitter.com/v63HSXNrbg
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
My World Cup predictions:
1. United States
2. Australia
3. France
4. Serbia
Toughest teams to keep out of the Top 4: Canada and Germany.
MVP: Anthony Edwards – 5:52 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Anthony Edwards clarified his comments about not being “cool” with Steve Kerr wanting him to come off the bench 😅
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Steve Kerr says Anthony Edwards is “the guy” and he might be.
But why is it that the NBA’s best athletes are so seldom great shooters?
@coachthorpe explores:
The Ringer @ringernba
Is Anthony Edwards approaching superstardom?
Can Team Canada usurp Team USA?
Can Luka push Slovenia into the Olympics?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
My predictions for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup:
🏆 Winner: Team USA 🇺🇸
⭐️ MVP: Anthony Edwards 🇺🇸
🏀 Scoring leader: Luka Doncic 🇸🇮
🌟 Best young player: Josh Giddey 🇦🇺 – 11:07 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
My predictions for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup:
🏆 Winner: Team USA 🇺🇸
⭐️ MVP: Anthony Edwards 🇺🇸
🏀 Scoring leader: Luka Doncic 🇸🇮
🌟 Best young player: Josh Giddey 🇦🇺 – 11:00 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
As Team USA begins FIBA competition, it will be with five players under age 25, but not the only under-25 American who’s both made All-NBA and been on MVP ballots
On Ja Morant, sidelined, and Anthony Edwards staking a claim to Best Young American Player
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 9:35 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Erik Spoelstra’s got high praise for Anthony Edwards 👀
(via @cnnphilippines) pic.twitter.com/Cq9oLvNWx6 – 6:47 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Anthony Edwards is having a moment. Ja Morant is watching from the sidelines. Best American player under age 25? That title is up for grabs.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 2:06 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Erik Spoelstra compares Anthony Edwards to Dwyane Wade: “Like I’m going back in time” #FIBAWC #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1542… – 1:59 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Anthony Edwards had a very productive summer, working on his body and his craft as well. “I feel great”, he said when I asked him about his physical and mental preparation ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Ant is ready to bring his best basketball. #USABMNT #FIBAWC #Timberwolves – 12:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That Spo-Anthony Edwards relationship is cool to see
Both seem to really respect each other
It’s funny to see how much Spo loves his game since there’s been previous D-Wade and Jimmy comps – 12:37 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch on the World Cup exhibitions, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, Harden vs. Morey, Haliburton, my time in Denver going to Red Rocks, and the greatness of @MtJoyBand. open.spotify.com/episode/17PVil… – 4:13 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“The dude is just a living highlight reel.”
How big of a leap will Anthony Edwards make next season? #TheMismatch
📼: youtu.be/APpljEHma30 pic.twitter.com/L3lcHwod9T – 3:10 PM
“Anthony Edwards, that’s gonna be a household name,” USA assistant coach Erik Spoelstra said Wednesday. “(Maybe) it already is.” -via The Athletic / August 24, 2023
On Thursday, Edwards said Kerr had called him before the start of camp and “he was telling me about coming off the bench. “I mean, of course I wasn’t cool with it,” Edwards said. “If that’s what it takes, I mean, I am willing to do it, but nah, I’m never cool with that. … He said Dwyane Wade came off the bench when Kobe played. I was like, all right, we don’t have a Kobe, but all right. But it was cool.” -via Joe Vardon @ The Athletic / August 24, 2023
“We know who that is,” Erik Spoelstra said of the Timberwolves star. “It’s hard not to look at Anthony Edwards and not see Dwyane Wade in him. And I’m not a guy for comparisons. But the way he moves, the way he competes, the way he electrifies a crowd, that reminds me of No. 3. I have told Anthony that, and I feel like I’m going back in time.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 23, 2023
