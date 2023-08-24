Charles Barkley: 'There’s no chance in hell I’m gonna be working when I’m 70'

When asked whether he really signed a 10-year contract after repeatedly saying he was going to retire soon, Barkley confirmed the length of the deal while adding a huge but. “Well, yes. but they wanted me to let people know I wasn’t leaving, like, next week,” said the 60-year-old. “There’s no chance in hell I’m gonna be working when I’m 70. Zero. But they said, ‘Hey let’s just make people think you’re gonna hang around.’
Source: Sports Illustrated
Why not work until 70 if the show is still successful, given the popularity of Inside the NBA? “Well, I think that No. 1, I’m very realistic about age,” said Barkley. “First of all, it’s really awesome that I’m 60. I never thought I’d see 60. And for me, I know that, and I don’t mean to be morbid, I’m not worried about death. If I had to go tomorrow, man, I’ve had a good run. I think, for me, I don’t wanna be working at the end of my life. “I will tell you this, two of my mentors are Ernie Johnson and Clark Kellogg. And they told me being a grandpa was gonna be the greatest thing in the world. And let me tell you something, they are right. -via Sports Illustrated / August 24, 2023
TNT’s “Inside the NBA” pregame show has had the same cast for over a decade—Smith, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal. “That’s family, we’re not even a show anymore,” Smith told FOS. “It is what Monday Night Football was when I was growing up with Howard Cosell and those guys—we’ve become that for basketball. “It’s just an unbelievable accomplishment and a great energy that every time you walk into the studio, you’re happy to be there.” -via Front Office Sports / August 11, 2023
O’Neal then gave his top 10, adding more fodder to the conversation by giving a first and second team. He said his first team, in no particular order, was Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and then [expletive] me.” “That ain’t no disrespect to Malone, [Charles] Barkley and Kareem,” O’Neal said. “Hey, that’s my list. Understand what I’m saying?” -via Los Angeles Times / August 1, 2023