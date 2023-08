Charles Barkley: 'There’s no chance in hell I’m gonna be working when I’m 70'

When asked whether he really signed a 10-year contract after repeatedly saying he was going to retire soon, Barkley confirmed the length of the deal while adding a huge but. “Well, yes. but they wanted me to let people know I wasn’t leaving, like, next week,” said the 60-year-old. “There’s no chance in hell I’m gonna be working when I’m 70. Zero. But they said, ‘Hey let’s just make people think you’re gonna hang around.’Source: Sports Illustrated