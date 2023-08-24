Damian Lillard attracted to Heat Culture

Sources say Lillard is also attracted to the renowned “Heat Culture,” consistent winning at a high level, franchise stability, no state taxes and marketing opportunities.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Damian Lillard on his championship aspirations:
“That’s literally the thing at the top of my list…It’s as high as it’s going to get. That’s ultimately what I want to experience and that’s what I want to get done.” pic.twitter.com/skAVy2OCWy – 10:39 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Portland Trail Blazers legend Damian Lillard’s drive for a title ‘higher than it’s ever been’ despite an uncertain future. During his Formula Zero Elite Camp, he exclusively confirmed his trade request to @andscape, talked about his mindset and more bit.ly/47IAaHU #NBA – 10:15 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Damian Lillard shouted out Steph Curry on social media for playing his song in the gym. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/23/loo… – 12:59 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
🫡 @TobeNwigwe
💿 Stream “Paid In Full” on my #DonDOLLA album music.empi.re/dondolla
#DameDOLLA pic.twitter.com/KzgXZdFoKU – 11:45 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
What’s your favorite video off #DonDOLLA so far????
🎥 youtube.com/playlist?list=… – 5:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Action around Damian Lillard trade expected to heat up closer to training camp
nbcsports.com/nba/news/actio… – 4:55 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
For anyone asking me if Heat is getting Lillard or Dolphins are getting Taylor, my answer is now the same: The Miami teams want those players. It likely comes down entirely to whether Portland and Indy lower their expectations in terms of what they’re demanding. So TBD, a toss-up – 1:33 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Dolphins, Colts discuss Jonathan Taylor trade; Dolphins are interested. The unknown, as with Lillard/Blazers, is whether Miami or any team is willing to meet Colts’ high demands either before next Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline or Oct. 31 trade deadline miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:25 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Damian Lillard shouted out Steph Curry on social media for playing his song in the gym. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/23/loo… – 1:07 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I can confirm that there has not been a question about Dame yet. pic.twitter.com/Cmh2IKLzHf – 11:56 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
🫡 @TheTraeYoung
Got my track “Giant” ft @tydollasign and @JordinSparks playing in the gym.
💿 music.empi.re/dondolla pic.twitter.com/S8DHeQJCf4 – 10:54 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
🫡 @StephenCurry30
Playing “The Way It Goes” in the weight room.
💿 music.empi.re/dondolla pic.twitter.com/38pKLRN7PG – 10:18 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
🫡 @LilTunechi
💿 stream #DonDOLLA on all music apps music.empi.re/dondolla
#DameDOLLA #LilWayne @youngmoney @FrontPageMusic @EMPIRE pic.twitter.com/3UvzZCcxkU – 10:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Expect deafening silence with Heat-Lillard after Harden opened mouth to cost of $100K. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/22/exp… – 5:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Could Blazers snooze and lose out on Heat’s best Damian Lillard offer? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/22/ask… – 5:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Expect deafening silence with Heat-Lillard after Harden opened mouth to cost of $100K sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/22/exp… – 3:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Expect deafening silence with Heat-Lillard after Harden opened mouth to cost of $100K. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/22/exp… NBA for the second time this summer sets the line when it comes to trade demands. – 2:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Could Blazers snooze and lose out on Heat’s best Damian Lillard offer? sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/22/ask… – 2:06 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
What’s next for Oregon State? Lillard puts on a show; Thorns on the rise; UW loses its AD to USC: Sports by Northwest podcast with @BrennaGreene_
oregonlive.com/beavers/2023/0… – 12:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat mailbag: Will the Damian Lillard waiting game produce a trade before camp? And more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:46 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Could Blazers snooze and lose out on Heat’s best Damian Lillard offer? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/22/ask… Plus Drawing the line; Lillard and Herro? – 9:25 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
If the Dolphins trade for Taylor before the Heat trade for Lillard… – 6:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A new Heat mailbag: Will the Damian Lillard waiting game produce a trade before camp? And more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:34 PM
More on this storyline
When asked about the trade request specifically to the 2023 Eastern Conference champion Heat, Lillard told Andscape: “I can say that there was [a trade request] and I would just prefer not to speak on the Trail Blazers.” -via Andscape / August 24, 2023
The Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat have reportedly had very little dialogue on a Damian Lillard trade despite his trade request coming on July 1st. The expectation among those close to the situation is that talks could pick up once training camp gets closer. The Blazers have not been in a rush to deal Lillard as they hope for an improved offer, but bringing him into camp and potentially the preseason is viewed by some as a risk. -via RealGM / August 24, 2023
Aaron J. Fentress: The Portland Trail Blazers have no interest in KAT and Damian Lillard has no interest in playing in Minnesota. So, this is a no. -via Twitter / August 23, 2023