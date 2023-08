Damian Lillard trade talks to pick up once camp gets closer?

The Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat have reportedly had very little dialogue on a Damian Lillard trade despite his trade request coming on July 1st. The expectation among those close to the situation is that talks could pick up once training camp gets closer . The Blazers have not been in a rush to deal Lillard as they hope for an improved offer, but bringing him into camp and potentially the preseason is viewed by some as a risk.Source: RealGM