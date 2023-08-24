Dillon Brooks on matching up against LeBron James: 'I felt like I always had him'

“I felt like I always had him,” Dillon Brooks told Arash Madani of Sportsnet about James. “I feel like that series was thrown upon me cause of the words that I say. But I’ve been saying things all year, and we won 50 games.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dillon Brooks on playoff matchup with LeBron: ‘I feel like I always had him’ (LeBron shot 61.1% when guarded by Brooks in that series)
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Last night, I ranked Best Player of the 2020’s (last 4 seasons) as follows:
1. Jokić
2. Giannis
3. Curry
4. Luka
5. Embiid
6. LeBron
7. Durant
8. Jimmy
9. Tatum
10. Dame
Younger guys should rise. Older guys should fall unless they win a ring soon.
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
StatMuse @statmuse
60-point games (since the merger):
6 — Kobe Bryant
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The six greatest NBA players ever in alphabetical order
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Larry Bird
LeBron James
Magic Johnson
Michael Jordan
Bill Russell
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
NEW:
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: LeBron James poses in front of Kobe Bryant’s retired numbers at the Lakers facility for #KobeDay 💜💛 (via @KingJames/ IG) pic.twitter.com/pYf88dNoMg -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 24, 2023
NBA fans have made fun of LeBron James for years for being too involved in personnel decisions with the franchises he is a part of. And now NBA legend John Stockton has given his two cents on the matter as well. “I don’t know what it’s like to sit in that front office and have things dictating to you like a plan, and it appears LeBron is,” Stockton said on the DNP-CD podcast. “I don’t know for sure that he is, but it’d be maddening as a teammate to know that you can be expendable for one of his guys that he thinks he needs to play with. The iffiness it causes with the team, the iffiness that it causes upstairs.” -via Fade Away World / August 24, 2023
Damichael Cole: Dillon Brooks will return to Memphis on Dec. 15. His first game against the Grizzlies will be in Houston on Nov. 22. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / August 17, 2023
BasketNews: Dennis Schroder toying with Dillon Brooks is something else 😂 #FIBAWC #WinForAll -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / August 13, 2023
ClutchPoints: “I was pissed at [Dillon Brooks]. He knew it too… He hurt me again in that game… I didn’t take his jersey after the game because I was just so focused on getting to the locker room.” —Kyrie Irving (via @KyrieIrving /Twitch) -via Twitter / August 12, 2023