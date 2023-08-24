Giannis Antetokounmpo: I don't want to be 20 years on the same team and don't win another championship

Giannis Antetokounmpo is halfway to his goal of playing 20 N.B.A. seasons, and he said he would like to spend them with one team, the way Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan did. “But at the end of the day, being a winner, it’s over that goal,” he said. “Winning a championship comes first. I don’t want to be 20 years on the same team and don’t win another championship.”
Source: Tania Ganguli @ New York Times
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Last night, I ranked Best Player of the 2020’s (last 4 seasons) as follows:
1. Jokić
2. Giannis
3. Curry
4. Luka
5. Embiid
6. LeBron
7. Durant
8. Jimmy
9. Tatum
10. Dame
Younger guys should rise. Older guys should fall unless they win a ring soon.
youtube.com/watch?v=PU4Bw5… pic.twitter.com/3cG5n9W6yS – 12:52 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
⏰ Tonight at 8:00pm MT
Nikola Jokić
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Stephen Curry
Luka Dončić
Joel Embiid
Who will be the defining player of the 2020’s?
youtube.com/watch?v=PU4Bw5… pic.twitter.com/Znes7faYjr – 8:34 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
We list @HoopsHype the best basketball player in the history of each country:
🇬🇷: Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇪🇸: Pau Gasol
🇷🇸: Nikola Jokic
🇦🇺: Ben Simmons
🇱🇹: Arvydas Sabonis
🇺🇸: Michael Jordan
hoopshype.com/lists/best-bas… – 8:07 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Giannis came through to Drake’s concert in LA 🔥
(via @Drake / IG) pic.twitter.com/xrxk7TjYEM – 7:48 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Who would win FIBA 3×3 from World Cup squads? 😤 (PART II)
🇸🇮 Team Slovenia: Klemen Prepelic, Luka Doncic, Mike Tobey
🇷🇸 Team Serbia: Marko Guduric, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Milutinov
🇬🇷 Team Greece: Thomas Walkup, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Georgios Papagiannis
🇦🇺 Team… pic.twitter.com/q3M0zLlSPu – 11:57 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 5 or more 20-rebound playoff games:
— Kevon Looney
— Giannis Antetokounmpo
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/BDO7jI7MnQ – 11:30 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Philippines fans couldn’t hide their disappointment that Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. At the same time, they showed love to Thanasis Antetokounmpo. “He’s a good reason to see the World Cup”, they said. #HellasBasketball #FeartheDeer #FIBAWC – 11:06 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Can Giannis-less Greece bring home the medals from World Cup? 🇬🇷📸
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/VsycwvepMk – 7:39 AM
In a few weeks, he will be eligible for a three-year extension worth about $173 million, but he doesn’t plan to sign one just yet. “The real question’s not going to be this year — numbers wise it doesn’t make sense,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “But next year, next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don’t know.” He added: “I would not be the best version of myself if I don’t know that everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s going for a championship, everybody’s going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do. And if I don’t feel that, I’m not signing.” -via New York Times / August 24, 2023
At the end of the day, I feel like all my teammates know and the organization knows that I want to win a championship. As long as we’re on the same page with that and you show me and we go together to win a championship, I’m all for it. The moment I feel like, oh, yeah, we’re trying to rebuild —” He paused briefly before continuing. “There will never be hard feelings with the Milwaukee Bucks,” he said. “I believe that we’ve had 10 unbelievable years, and there’s no doubt I gave everything for the city of Milwaukee. Everything. Every single night, even when I’m hurt. I am a Milwaukee Buck. I bleed green. I know this. This is my team, and it’s going to forever be my team. I don’t forget people that were there for me and allowed me to be great and to showcase who I am to the world and gave me the platform. But we have to win another one.” -via New York Times / August 24, 2023
Clutch Points: Nikola Vucevic’s best active European starting 5: PG: Luka Doncic SG: Bogdan Bogdanovic SF: Lauri Markkanen PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo C: Nikola Jokic Thoughts? 🤔 (via @FIBAWC) pic.twitter.com/9CNJ8Ha8BH -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 23, 2023