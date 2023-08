John Stockton on LeBron James' perceived GM role: 'It’d be maddening as a teammate to know that you can be expendable for one of his guys'

NBA fans have made fun of LeBron James for years for being too involved in personnel decisions with the franchises he is a part of. And now NBA legend John Stockton has given his two cents on the matter as well. “I don’t know what it’s like to sit in that front office and have things dictating to you like a plan, and it appears LeBron is,” Stockton said on the DNP-CD podcast. “I don’t know for sure that he is, but it’d be maddening as a teammate to know that you can be expendable for one of his guys that he thinks he needs to play with. The iffiness it causes with the team, the iffiness that it causes upstairs.” Source: Fade Away World