Lakers will unveil Kobe Bryant statue on February 8

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Lakers are unveiling a bronze statue of Kobe Bryant outside of Crypto Arena on February 8.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers will unveil Kobe Bryant’s statue on 2/8/24. pic.twitter.com/NO57vdjKvM – 11:33 AM
The Lakers will unveil Kobe Bryant’s statue on 2/8/24. pic.twitter.com/NO57vdjKvM – 11:33 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Lakers will unveil a Kobe Bryant statue on 2/8/24 outside of Crypto.com Arena pic.twitter.com/Zw75Wwntix – 11:30 AM
The Lakers will unveil a Kobe Bryant statue on 2/8/24 outside of Crypto.com Arena pic.twitter.com/Zw75Wwntix – 11:30 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Lakers are unveiling a bronze statue of Kobe Bryant outside of Crypto Arena on February 8. – 11:30 AM
The Lakers are unveiling a bronze statue of Kobe Bryant outside of Crypto Arena on February 8. – 11:30 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers announce they’ll unveil a Kobe Bryant statue on 2/8/24 pic.twitter.com/mxK7IvUpyh – 11:29 AM
Lakers announce they’ll unveil a Kobe Bryant statue on 2/8/24 pic.twitter.com/mxK7IvUpyh – 11:29 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Lakers officially announce they’ll unveil a Kobe Bryant statue at Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena on February 8, 2024 (2/8/24). pic.twitter.com/CWfHuDen1c – 11:29 AM
Lakers officially announce they’ll unveil a Kobe Bryant statue at Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena on February 8, 2024 (2/8/24). pic.twitter.com/CWfHuDen1c – 11:29 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
On 8/24, a look back at 8 of my favorite pieces over the years on Kobe Bryant 🧵👇🏼
To kick off — ranking all of Kobe’s sneakers from throughout his career with Nike & Adidas:
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:24 AM
On 8/24, a look back at 8 of my favorite pieces over the years on Kobe Bryant 🧵👇🏼
To kick off — ranking all of Kobe’s sneakers from throughout his career with Nike & Adidas:
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:24 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Mamba doing Mamba things 🐍
Eight Kobe game-winning buzzer-beaters on #MambaDay 🙌
(via @Lakers)
pic.twitter.com/ryqeKeitRC – 11:17 AM
Mamba doing Mamba things 🐍
Eight Kobe game-winning buzzer-beaters on #MambaDay 🙌
(via @Lakers)
pic.twitter.com/ryqeKeitRC – 11:17 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kobe once did this in back-to-back-to-back-to-back games:
65 PTS
50 PTS
60 PTS
50 PTS
He put up 40/6/5 in 13 games that month. pic.twitter.com/jRmYCSnDCl – 10:54 AM
Kobe once did this in back-to-back-to-back-to-back games:
65 PTS
50 PTS
60 PTS
50 PTS
He put up 40/6/5 in 13 games that month. pic.twitter.com/jRmYCSnDCl – 10:54 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
8.24.2008
🇺🇸 vs. 🇪🇸
Kobe Bryant sealed the 🥇 for the Redeem Team in Beijing.
(via @ThrowbackHoops)
pic.twitter.com/R97HzqiTRB – 10:17 AM
8.24.2008
🇺🇸 vs. 🇪🇸
Kobe Bryant sealed the 🥇 for the Redeem Team in Beijing.
(via @ThrowbackHoops)
pic.twitter.com/R97HzqiTRB – 10:17 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with double-digit 50-point games in a season (since the merger):
— Kobe Bryant
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/YI9piYh5wL – 10:16 AM
Players with double-digit 50-point games in a season (since the merger):
— Kobe Bryant
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/YI9piYh5wL – 10:16 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
NBA 2K24 will let players revisit some of Kobe Bryant’s most iconic games with “Mamba Moments”
More, via @LeBron_Wire
lebronwire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-2k24… – 10:03 AM
NBA 2K24 will let players revisit some of Kobe Bryant’s most iconic games with “Mamba Moments”
More, via @LeBron_Wire
lebronwire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-2k24… – 10:03 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kobe Bryant’s two Hall of Fame careers:
#8 — #24 —
24/5/5 26/4/4
8x All-Star 10x All-Star
8x All-NBA 7x All-NBA
6x All-Defense 6x All-Defense
Scoring Champ Scoring Champ
Dunk Champ MVP… pic.twitter.com/Ovg0pbvz6M – 9:34 AM
Kobe Bryant’s two Hall of Fame careers:
#8 — #24 —
24/5/5 26/4/4
8x All-Star 10x All-Star
8x All-NBA 7x All-NBA
6x All-Defense 6x All-Defense
Scoring Champ Scoring Champ
Dunk Champ MVP… pic.twitter.com/Ovg0pbvz6M – 9:34 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Happy Mamba Day 🐍
What’s your favorite Kobe moment? pic.twitter.com/VrLJGi7lgD – 9:25 AM
Happy Mamba Day 🐍
What’s your favorite Kobe moment? pic.twitter.com/VrLJGi7lgD – 9:25 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
60-point games (since the merger):
6 — Kobe Bryant
5 — MJ, KD, LeBron COMBINED pic.twitter.com/UJRYx7ud2T – 9:20 AM
60-point games (since the merger):
6 — Kobe Bryant
5 — MJ, KD, LeBron COMBINED pic.twitter.com/UJRYx7ud2T – 9:20 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Anthony Edwards’ teammates say he’s Team USA’s best dunker, and don’t argue with Steve Kerr calling him ‘the guy.’ But Kerr also was thinking of bringing Edwards off the bench. His reply? ‘We don’t have a Kobe,’ @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4802123/2023/0… – 8:45 AM
Anthony Edwards’ teammates say he’s Team USA’s best dunker, and don’t argue with Steve Kerr calling him ‘the guy.’ But Kerr also was thinking of bringing Edwards off the bench. His reply? ‘We don’t have a Kobe,’ @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4802123/2023/0… – 8:45 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Team USA coach Steve Kerr explained the key difference between NBA and FIBA 👀
He also threw a joke on Kobe Bryant’s Day and addressed valuable lessons learned:
basketnews.com/news-193608-st… – 4:07 AM
Team USA coach Steve Kerr explained the key difference between NBA and FIBA 👀
He also threw a joke on Kobe Bryant’s Day and addressed valuable lessons learned:
basketnews.com/news-193608-st… – 4:07 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
It may not seem like much to you, but this is one of my favorite clips I got of Kobe Bryant while covering him during the last five years of his career. Just being able to sit courtside in a near-empty Staples Center watching him practice that sweet jumper from one spot. There… pic.twitter.com/djOw3gizhJ – 12:24 AM
It may not seem like much to you, but this is one of my favorite clips I got of Kobe Bryant while covering him during the last five years of his career. Just being able to sit courtside in a near-empty Staples Center watching him practice that sweet jumper from one spot. There… pic.twitter.com/djOw3gizhJ – 12:24 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Steve Kerr on 8/24. Kobe Day, and a day of added significance in the Kerr family as well. pic.twitter.com/UPSb0XVM8y – 11:07 PM
Steve Kerr on 8/24. Kobe Day, and a day of added significance in the Kerr family as well. pic.twitter.com/UPSb0XVM8y – 11:07 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Hey all. We’re thinking of recording a Kobe-themed (or at least partially Kobe-themed @LockedOnLakers for 8/24 tomorrow. Hit us up with questions about Kobe, thoughts about his career and legacy, favorite memories, etc. AK @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods @ESPNLosAngeles – 6:58 PM
Hey all. We’re thinking of recording a Kobe-themed (or at least partially Kobe-themed @LockedOnLakers for 8/24 tomorrow. Hit us up with questions about Kobe, thoughts about his career and legacy, favorite memories, etc. AK @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods @ESPNLosAngeles – 6:58 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
👑 x 🐍
LeBron paying homage to Kobe on his bday 🙏
(via @KingJames / IG) pic.twitter.com/I8RuogsbbL – 2:02 PM
👑 x 🐍
LeBron paying homage to Kobe on his bday 🙏
(via @KingJames / IG) pic.twitter.com/I8RuogsbbL – 2:02 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
TFW everyone’s wishing Kobe a HBD but it’s yours too 🫠
Happy 29th, Jusuf Nurkic! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/j3FDbOuNoo – 12:39 PM
TFW everyone’s wishing Kobe a HBD but it’s yours too 🫠
Happy 29th, Jusuf Nurkic! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/j3FDbOuNoo – 12:39 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “Legends never Die 🙏🏾💯 Just Another year to celebrate the Legacy you left for all of us to appreciate 🤞🏾” Dwight Howard’s message to the late Kobe Bryant 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nekRnHCKry -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 23, 2023
Clutch Points: Trevor Ariza: *Sends photo of Kobe Bryant shooting over 3 defenders* Kobe Bryant: “Means someone should have an easy putback if I miss! Lol” Ariza shared this text exchange with the late, great Kobe Bryant 😂🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/f1AyiQRwAE -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 23, 2023