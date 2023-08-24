Patrick Beverley doesn't think Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can win a title together

Clutch Points: Celtics fan: “Can [Jayson] Tatum and [Jaylen] Brown get it done together?” Patrick Beverly: “No.” Fan: “Why not?” Pat Bev: “Too much of the same player, they don’t compliment each other enough.” Agree or disagree with Pat Bev? 🤔 (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/MX9YK8rjZu
The Tatum and Brown thing drives me nuts. They’ve made the ECF or better four times together. That’s the definition of being able to play together lol. – 4:48 PM
– 4:48 PM
Tyler Herro and Jayson Tatum working out pic.twitter.com/7lzQW2Mv4C – 3:23 PM
– 3:23 PM
Last night, I ranked Best Player of the 2020’s (last 4 seasons) as follows:
1. Jokić
2. Giannis
3. Curry
4. Luka
5. Embiid
6. LeBron
7. Durant
8. Jimmy
9. Tatum
10. Dame
Younger guys should rise. Older guys should fall unless they win a ring soon.
youtube.com/watch?v=PU4Bw5… pic.twitter.com/3cG5n9W6yS – 12:52 PM
Paul Pierce has always had high praise for Jayson Tatum and now it appears the Celtics great has spent time working with the All-Star this summer masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:50 AM
– 11:50 AM
Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell was a guest on The Pat Bev Pod with Rone, hosted by NBA veteran Patrick Beverley, and he said while he initially thought Herro was better, he came around on Poole as his teammate on the Golden State Warriors. “Honestly, I didn’t see that,” Russell told his former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate. “I didn’t know he was going to be as nice as he was. I remember it was him and Tyler Herro and we were all talking, and I was like, ‘I think Tyler might be better than him.’ And [Draymond Green] was like, ‘Nah, I don’t know JP got some s**t.’” -via Clutch Points / August 22, 2023
Patrick Beverley: Yeah, I don’t think it’s coming from a bad place. I think he understands exactly what he’s doing. And like I said it’s a tough one ’cause I know both guys…. I understand both guys…. it’s just so many pieces that we’re not educated about. But we do know there was something in place that didn’t go down and one man feels some type of way which he’s entitled to feel that way. So I’m not here for the bad James Harden press at all. I’m not here for any of that because if I was promised some shit, I expect some shit in return also…. I hope I’m able to suit up and play with James Harden but from the way things are looking, [it’s] unfortunate.” -via LibertyBallers.com / August 20, 2023
Patrick Beverley believes that Trae Young should make the roster. Going as far as to compare him to future Hall-of-Fame point guard Stephen Curry. Beverley stated that he considers Young a top player who shares many of Curry’s abilities. “He’s won plenty of games. He’s hit plenty of daggers. He’s reinventing the game. Whatever Steph Curry is leaving over, he’s taking it and running with it. Took his team to the Eastern Conference Finals. He’s won big on the road,” Patrick Beverley said. -via Yardbarker.com / August 19, 2023
Michael Singer: Classy note arrived today from @FCHWPO @JGlushon. No media member asked for their vote to carry enormous weight re. All-NBA. Cool of him to acknowledge that. pic.twitter.com/0FOVCWmnvC -via Twitter @msinger / August 18, 2023
Self-taught Spanish artist Rafa Macarrón in particular is a favorite of Brown’s. He gifted one of Macarrón’s pieces to Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick of the 2023 NBA draft and fellow Marietta native, as a welcome to the league. “Hopefully in time the piece will grow in value and art collecting will become a great hobby that (they) will learn to love and appreciate,” Brown said. -via Celtics Wire / August 17, 2023
Jayson Tatum did express his support for teammate Jaylen Brown, who signed a five-year, $304 million maximum contract extension last month. Brown and Tatum are entering their seventh season as teammates. “Much deserved, it was a no brainer,” Tatum told the Globe. “So I’m happy for him and his family. It’s life changing. It’s a big deal. I’m happy we’re going to have him for however much longer we’ve got him for. I’m happy about that.” -via Boston Globe / August 13, 2023
NBA Central: Jayson Tatum and Tyler Herro in the lab pic.twitter.com/bJ967axoO3 -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / August 24, 2023
Ball Don’t Lie: Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid in the gym with trainer Drew Hanlen 💪 (via @DrewHanlen) pic.twitter.com/lqSOPUShvg -via Twitter @Balldontlie / August 22, 2023
Nick DePaula: Jayson Tatum got his Jordans tatted by Steve Wiebe pic.twitter.com/lvJTGEx0Co -via Twitter @NickDePaula / August 19, 2023