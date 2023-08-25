Charles Barkley: LeBron James’ story is the greatest in sports

It took us to the end of the podcast to get to LeBron, but Barkley offered a powerful message about the Lakers star, calling LeBron’s story the greatest in sports history. “I don’t get caught up in the silliness of who’s greater, LeBron or Michael or blah, blah, blah. I just think that that’s just easy pickins for guys,” Barkley said on SI Media With Jimmy Traina. “First of all, I think LeBron is a really nice man. I think he’s a really nice man and he’s a really good dude, but I’ll say this: I think his story, it’s the greatest story in sports history. People forget, Kobe Bryant wasn’t very good coming into the NBA. People forget that. And he’s one of the greatest ever, you know. Kevin Garnett struggled.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Charles Barkley on Nikola Jokic: “He’s content if he has to score 30 or 20, get 17 rebounds or 12 rebounds, or get 12 assists or 15 assists…If you don’t appreciate that, you dont know anything about basketball. That’s brilliance right there.”
“He reminds me of Tim Duncan.” pic.twitter.com/6wgyZnNJEb – 3:25 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
John Stockton on LeBron James using his power to influence rosters: ‘It would be maddening as a teammate’
cbssports.com/nba/news/john-… – 10:46 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Could Patrick Mahomes play in the MLB? LeBron NFL? Why not? tomthefinder.com/p/patrick-maho… – 8:11 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—Catching up with Charles Barkley on the Jokic Era, NBA summer drama, old guys vs new guys + his fav 2023 NFL team.
—Bat Mitzvah stories, Sandler’s new movie + the Jewish pop culture pantheon w/ @julietlitman @MalloryRubin
open.spotify.com/episode/6mQtEU… – 12:04 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
I’m not mentally or emotionally ready for LeBron James, supporter of CU football.
pic.twitter.com/DUnvQ2EVSG – 11:39 PM
Miles Bridges @MilesBridges
Hope Reggie Miller and Charles Barkley are on the all time teams in 24 – 10:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dillon Brooks on playoff matchup with LeBron: ‘I feel like I always had him’ (LeBron shot 61.1% when guarded by Brooks in that series)
nbcsports.com/nba/news/dillo… – 3:59 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Twenty years of LeBron magazine, now at your local Safeway check out line for $13.99. pic.twitter.com/hLCjdEJJkJ – 3:46 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
If anyone knows how hard stars go to be available, it’s the guy who played with a 40-year old Jordan, played with Kobe and coached a prime LeBron: Ty Lue. @LawMurrayTheNU made that point here pic.twitter.com/gFidUA014S – 3:45 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Charles Barkley on the NBA’s new TV rights deal that will be signed in 2025: “The whole sports landscape… is gonna change in the next two years when Apple and Amazon start bidding on the NBA properties.” pic.twitter.com/gCPSRPneot – 2:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Last night, I ranked Best Player of the 2020’s (last 4 seasons) as follows:
1. Jokić
2. Giannis
3. Curry
4. Luka
5. Embiid
6. LeBron
7. Durant
8. Jimmy
9. Tatum
10. Dame
Younger guys should rise. Older guys should fall unless they win a ring soon.
youtube.com/watch?v=PU4Bw5… pic.twitter.com/3cG5n9W6yS – 12:52 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Could Patrick Mahomes play MLB while still in the NFL? Could LeBron play tight end for the Browns? A deep dive into the two-sport megastar phenomenon that disappeared in the 90s with insight from @DavidEpstein and @JPosnanski. tomthefinder.com/p/patrick-maho… – 11:26 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
NEW collab with the great @JPosnanski:
Trying to solve the mystery of why two-sport megastars, like Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders, vanished in the 1990s. Would Patrick Mahomes ever do it? LeBron?
🔦 tomthefinder.com/p/patrick-maho… pic.twitter.com/yTvplc7ZRF – 10:32 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
60-point games (since the merger):
6 — Kobe Bryant
5 — MJ, KD, LeBron COMBINED pic.twitter.com/UJRYx7ud2T – 9:20 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron is a fan of the “PRIME” Nike DT 96 Cleat PEs for Colorado football 🔥
(via @KingJames / IG) pic.twitter.com/wNEBF0RV4Z – 10:01 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
👑 x 🐍
LeBron paying homage to Kobe on his bday 🙏
(via @KingJames / IG) pic.twitter.com/I8RuogsbbL – 2:02 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The six greatest NBA players ever in alphabetical order
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Larry Bird
LeBron James
Magic Johnson
Michael Jordan
Bill Russell
We can argue about the order, but we can’t argue about any current guy displacing any of those six — at least not yet. Sorry. – 10:46 AM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Tom Brady, LeBron James, Mike Piazza… Steve Kerr: #Warriors coach becomes latest US sports star to buy into a European soccer club as the nine-time NBA champ invests in Spain’s Real Mallorca mol.im/a/12436961 via @MailSport – 9:05 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
A’ja Wilson dropped 53 PTS to tie the WNBA scoring record in the LeBron 20 🔥
LeBron took notice 👑 🙌
(h/t @NickDePaula) pic.twitter.com/2lXgCkkM5d – 10:03 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
A’ja Wilson just tied the WNBA scoring record with 53 points in the LeBron 20 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RmWZRvCtvZ – 9:19 PM
Charles Barkley: “The only guy I’ve ever seen come right out of high school who lived up was LeBron. And for him to come in at 18 and be as good as he was as a player, and obviously he’s come in and he’s one of the greatest ever, depending on what generation you’re from, and to never have gotten in trouble, especially in today’s society where everybody’s got a cellphone and everybody’s out to get you, I think his story is the greatest story in sports. To be that good. Number one, to live up to the hype, but also grow into the conversation of the GOAT and never even came close to getting in trouble. I think his story is the greatest story in sports history, and I’ll always admire him.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 25, 2023
Unlike years past, this 50th-anniversary season was not a summer in which NBA stars put their stamp on the league. Dino Smiley was rejuvenated by the 2011 season when players such as Kevin Durant, LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant made highlighted on-court appearances during the NBA lockout. Last season, James returned to the Drew League to play with DeMar DeRozan and 2011 Drew League MVP Casper Ware Jr. The NBA player highlight this summer was Kyrie Irving’s fulfilled promise to make his Drew League debut, which he did last month. Unfortunately, Irving’s full repertoire was subdued against one of the six teams that would miss the Drew League playoffs, but that’s not something the Smileys were hung up on this year. “I’m very impressed by the talent this year. Every year, I say it gets better, but, by far, this is one of my favorites,” Chaniel Smiley said. “I know we had The King (LeBron) last year and everybody liked that. So, having Kyrie here, Uncle Drew at The Drew, just made sense for the 50th.” -via The Athletic / August 25, 2023
“I felt like I always had him,” Dillon Brooks told Arash Madani of Sportsnet about James. “I feel like that series was thrown upon me cause of the words that I say. But I’ve been saying things all year, and we won 50 games.” -via Bleacher Report / August 24, 2023
Bill Simmons had Charles Barkley on as a guest and Chuck offered up a pretty hot take about the FIBA World Cup games. Barkley said basketball would be better off if Team USA actually lost the Gold Medal. Not just here in these FIBA World Cup games, but in the Olympics, too. Here’s why: “They act like if we don’t win the gold medal it’s going to be the worst thing to ever happen to civilization. I actually disagree with that. I think it’d be great. Because I think it’d really help with popularity in one of these little third-world countries if they won the gold medal. Can you imagine if France won the gold medal? How popular would basketball become in France?” -via USA Today Sports / August 25, 2023
During an appearance this week on SI Media With Jimmy Traina, Charles Barkley brought up his disdain for sports media talking heads who make things personal while criticizing athletes. This led to Barkley’s referencing his famous falling out with Michael Jordan. “I lost my best friend because I criticized him. Guys can always say about me, ‘Charles, you might not like him, but he’s gonna be fair,’ because of the situation with Michael. I always said, ‘Wait a minute, I criticize other general managers. Just because the guy is my best friend, if I have a double standard, that’s not fair.’” -via Sports Illustrated / August 25, 2023