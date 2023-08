Charles Barkley: LeBron James’ story is the greatest in sports

Unlike years past, this 50th-anniversary season was not a summer in which NBA stars put their stamp on the league. Dino Smiley was rejuvenated by the 2011 season when players such as Kevin Durant, LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant made highlighted on-court appearances during the NBA lockout. Last season, James returned to the Drew League to play with DeMar DeRozan and 2011 Drew League MVP Casper Ware Jr. The NBA player highlight this summer was Kyrie Irving’s fulfilled promise to make his Drew League debut, which he did last month. Unfortunately, Irving’s full repertoire was subdued against one of the six teams that would miss the Drew League playoffs, but that’s not something the Smileys were hung up on this year. “I’m very impressed by the talent this year. Every year, I say it gets better, but, by far, this is one of my favorites,” Chaniel Smiley said. “I know we had The King (LeBron) last year and everybody liked that. So, having Kyrie here, Uncle Drew at The Drew, just made sense for the 50th.” -via The Athletic / August 25, 2023