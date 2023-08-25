Charles Barkley on Michael Jordan: I lost my best friend because I criticized him

During an appearance this week on SI Media With Jimmy Traina, Charles Barkley brought up his disdain for sports media talking heads who make things personal while criticizing athletes. This led to Barkley’s referencing his famous falling out with Michael Jordan. “I lost my best friend because I criticized him. Guys can always say about me, ‘Charles, you might not like him, but he’s gonna be fair,’ because of the situation with Michael. I always said, ‘Wait a minute, I criticize other general managers. Just because the guy is my best friend, if I have a double standard, that’s not fair.’”
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in playoff wins (minimum 10 games):
34.4 — Allen Iverson
34.3 — Michael Jordan
32.5 — Luka Doncic
31.5 — Trae Young pic.twitter.com/4Xip7t10Wj – 5:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Charles Barkley on Nikola Jokic: “He’s content if he has to score 30 or 20, get 17 rebounds or 12 rebounds, or get 12 assists or 15 assists…If you don’t appreciate that, you dont know anything about basketball. That’s brilliance right there.”
“He reminds me of Tim Duncan.” pic.twitter.com/6wgyZnNJEb – 3:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in playoff losses (minimum 10 games):
33.4 — Michael Jordan
32.5 — Luka Doncic
29.7 — Allen Iverson
29.4 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/evG55Y3lMA – 2:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in a playoff game resulting in a loss:
63 — Michael Jordan
57 — Donovan Mitchell
55 — Damian Lillard
53 — Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/50c7ly7431 – 8:44 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—Catching up with Charles Barkley on the Jokic Era, NBA summer drama, old guys vs new guys + his fav 2023 NFL team.
—Bat Mitzvah stories, Sandler’s new movie + the Jewish pop culture pantheon w/ @julietlitman @MalloryRubin
open.spotify.com/episode/6mQtEU… – 12:04 AM
Miles Bridges @MilesBridges
Hope Reggie Miller and Charles Barkley are on the all time teams in 24 – 10:46 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Charles Barkley on the NBA’s new TV rights deal that will be signed in 2025: “The whole sports landscape… is gonna change in the next two years when Apple and Amazon start bidding on the NBA properties.” pic.twitter.com/gCPSRPneot – 2:05 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The six greatest NBA players ever in alphabetical order
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Larry Bird
LeBron James
Magic Johnson
Michael Jordan
Bill Russell
We can argue about the order, but we can’t argue about any current guy displacing any of those six — at least not yet. Sorry. – 10:46 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
We list @HoopsHype the best basketball player in the history of each country:
🇬🇷: Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇪🇸: Pau Gasol
🇷🇸: Nikola Jokic
🇦🇺: Ben Simmons
🇱🇹: Arvydas Sabonis
🇺🇸: Michael Jordan
hoopshype.com/lists/best-bas… – 8:07 AM
It took us to the end of the podcast to get to LeBron, but Barkley offered a powerful message about the Lakers star, calling LeBron’s story the greatest in sports history. “I don’t get caught up in the silliness of who’s greater, LeBron or Michael or blah, blah, blah. I just think that that’s just easy pickins for guys,” Barkley said on SI Media With Jimmy Traina. “First of all, I think LeBron is a really nice man. I think he’s a really nice man and he’s a really good dude, but I’ll say this: I think his story, it’s the greatest story in sports history. People forget, Kobe Bryant wasn’t very good coming into the NBA. People forget that. And he’s one of the greatest ever, you know. Kevin Garnett struggled. -via Sports Illustrated / August 25, 2023
Charles Barkley: “The only guy I’ve ever seen come right out of high school who lived up was LeBron. And for him to come in at 18 and be as good as he was as a player, and obviously he’s come in and he’s one of the greatest ever, depending on what generation you’re from, and to never have gotten in trouble, especially in today’s society where everybody’s got a cellphone and everybody’s out to get you, I think his story is the greatest story in sports. To be that good. Number one, to live up to the hype, but also grow into the conversation of the GOAT and never even came close to getting in trouble. I think his story is the greatest story in sports history, and I’ll always admire him.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 25, 2023
Bill Simmons had Charles Barkley on as a guest and Chuck offered up a pretty hot take about the FIBA World Cup games. Barkley said basketball would be better off if Team USA actually lost the Gold Medal. Not just here in these FIBA World Cup games, but in the Olympics, too. Here’s why: “They act like if we don’t win the gold medal it’s going to be the worst thing to ever happen to civilization. I actually disagree with that. I think it’d be great. Because I think it’d really help with popularity in one of these little third-world countries if they won the gold medal. Can you imagine if France won the gold medal? How popular would basketball become in France?” -via USA Today Sports / August 25, 2023
Barkley was then asked whether he’s tired of talking about the end of his friendship with Jordan. “Yes! A hundred percent. A hundred percent! Because you know what, Jimmy, they act like we Prince William and Prince Harry. Like I said, Michael got mad about something. I said we haven’t spoken and now two times a year I have to defend. … I’m like, ‘Yo, man, Michael’s doing great, Charles is doing great.’ I wish him nothing but the best. But, like, dude, we’re not like Prince Harry and Prince William. We’re not taking shots and by backdoor channels all the time, Michael’s doing great, and I’m doing great.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 25, 2023
A rare, autographed pair of Michael Jordan’s sneakers are going up for auction. The trainers, known as Nike Air Ships, were worn before the popular Air Jordans were released in 1985 – making them the earliest known used shoes worn in a game by the basketball legend. -via The Independent / August 25, 2023
Jordan, now 60, previously wore the pair of Nikes during the fifth game of the 1984-85 NBA season, with scuff marks on the shoes to prove it. It was only the fifth game of his professional career. The NBA star then handed the shoes to local ball boy TJ Lewis after the game. Ultimately, Lewis sold the sneakers to Sotheby’s in 2021 for £1.16m ($1.47m), the then-highest sum ever paid for worn shoes. -via The Independent / August 25, 2023