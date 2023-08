Charles Barkley on Michael Jordan: I lost my best friend because I criticized him

Bill Simmons had Charles Barkley on as a guest and Chuck offered up a pretty hot take about the FIBA World Cup games. Barkley said basketball would be better off if Team USA actually lost the Gold Medal. Not just here in these FIBA World Cup games, but in the Olympics, too. Here’s why: “They act like if we don’t win the gold medal it’s going to be the worst thing to ever happen to civilization. I actually disagree with that. I think it’d be great. Because I think it’d really help with popularity in one of these little third-world countries if they won the gold medal. Can you imagine if France won the gold medal? How popular would basketball become in France?” -via USA Today Sports / August 25, 2023