Franz Wagner to undergo MRI on left ankle

Jason Beede: Speaking with reporters after defeating Japan, 81-63, in their first FIBA World Cup Group E game, Germany coach Gordie Herbert said this about #Magic’s Franz Wagner: “Franz, looks like a slight sprained ankle. We’ll know more after an MRI.” Wagner finished with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in 26 minutes but exited the game with 4:55 remaining when he rolled his left ankle. He was able to walk to the bench on his own power but clearly something to monitor. Germany’s next game is Sunday morning vs. Australia.Source: Twitter @therealBeede