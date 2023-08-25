Franz Wagner to undergo MRI on left ankle

Jason Beede: Speaking with reporters after defeating Japan, 81-63, in their first FIBA World Cup Group E game, Germany coach Gordie Herbert said this about #Magic’s Franz Wagner: “Franz, looks like a slight sprained ankle. We’ll know more after an MRI.” Wagner finished with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in 26 minutes but exited the game with 4:55 remaining when he rolled his left ankle. He was able to walk to the bench on his own power but clearly something to monitor. Germany’s next game is Sunday morning vs. Australia.
Source: Twitter @therealBeede
🇩🇪 Franz Wagner went FROM asking to take a picture with 🇩🇪 Dennis Schroder TO leading Germany into FIBA World Cup together 🥰🥹 #FIBAWC #WinForAll
📸 ds17_fg/instagram pic.twitter.com/PJ3gzMv0NP – 5:11 PM
The new point guard of the Toronto Raptors, Dennis Schroder threw in 14 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two blocks as the team coached by Canadian tactician Gordie Herbert outclassed the Group E hosts. The remaining NBA players, Daniel Theis and Franz Wagner had 13 and ten points, respectively. -via EuroHoops.net / August 25, 2023
Germany put on another strong team performance but couldn’t keep up with the NBA stars in the final quarter. Four players recorded double-doubles: Dennis Schröder had 16 points and 10 assists, Franz Wagner added 17 points and 10 rebounds, Daniel Theis had 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Johannes Voigtmann contributed 11 points and 10 boards. -via EuroHoops.net / August 20, 2023
Head coach Gordon Herbert made his decisions regarding the World Cup squad Thursday, as shared by the German Basketball Federation via a press release attached to a video on the official YouTube portal. Isaac Bonga, Niels Giffey, Justus Hollatz, David Kramer, Maodo Lo, Andreas Obst, Dennis Schroeder, Daniel Theis, Johannes Thiemann, Johannes Voigtmann, Franz Wagner, and Moritz Wagner made the cut, announced the governing body of basketball in Germany. -via EuroHoops.net / August 10, 2023