James family 'confident' Bronny James will return to basketball in the very near future

Jeff Borzello: The “probable cause” of Bronny James’ sudden cardiac arrest was an “anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect,” per a James Family spokesperson. They remain confident Bronny can return to basketball in the “very near future.” Full statement:
Médicos de tres instituciones concluyen que Bronny James padece de una cardiopatía congénita que puede ser tratada, según @TheAthletic.
USC coach Andy Enfield to me today on Bronny James:
“Bronny was playing extremely well before the issue. Our top concern is his health. We’re hopeful that he will be on the court at some point this season.” – 5:47 PM
After several sold-out shows at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour returned to Southern California. The tour arrived at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night and the hip-hop star entered the venue with two special guests. Lebron James and his eldest son Bronny walked out of the tunnel with the Toronto rapper as he moved through the crowd to the stage. Fans, of course, went wild. -via KTLA 5 / August 22, 2023
Clutch Points: Drake brought out LeBron James and his son Bronny at his show tonight in Los Angeles 🤩 (via @cryptocom) pic.twitter.com/KhLIt1QbWa -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 22, 2023
LeBron James and his son, Bronny, have jetted off to Minnesota … in an effort to seek out further treatment for the USC hooper following last month’s medical scare. The two touched down in Rochester at some point over the weekend … and they’ve been spotted in and around the Mayo Clinic there since — seemingly seeking further answers to why the 18-year-old suffered cardiac arrest back on July 24. -via TMZ.com / August 8, 2023