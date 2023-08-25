Jordan Clarkson fouls out as Dominican Republic stuns Philippines

Jordan Clarkson fouled out when it mattered most and Gilas Pilipinas bowed to Dominican Republic, 87-81, in its FIBA World Cup opener before a record crowd at the Philippine Arena on Friday, August 25. The NBA star finished with all-around numbers with 28 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals but got the boot with 3:30 minutes left as majority of the 38,115 fans – a World Cup mark – returned home in disappointment.
Source: delfin.dioquino editor @ Rappler
Source: delfin.dioquino editor @ Rappler
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Karl Anthony-Towns and Jordan Clarkson formed a PERSONAL battle in their WorldCup debut 😯
🇵🇭 Jordan Clarkson
28 PTS
7 REB
7 AST
🇩🇴 Karl-Anthony Towns
26 PTS
10 REB
15/16 FT
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/OWx40uQoL2 – 10:13 AM
Karl Anthony-Towns and Jordan Clarkson formed a PERSONAL battle in their WorldCup debut 😯
🇵🇭 Jordan Clarkson
28 PTS
7 REB
7 AST
🇩🇴 Karl-Anthony Towns
26 PTS
10 REB
15/16 FT
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/OWx40uQoL2 – 10:13 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Karl Anthony-Towns and Jordan Clarkson formed a PERSONAL battle in their WorldCup debut 😯
Jordan Clarkson
28 PTS
7 REB
7 AST
Karl-Anthony Towns
26 PTS
10 REB
15/16 FT
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/QEWFaxWgKO – 10:10 AM
Karl Anthony-Towns and Jordan Clarkson formed a PERSONAL battle in their WorldCup debut 😯
Jordan Clarkson
28 PTS
7 REB
7 AST
Karl-Anthony Towns
26 PTS
10 REB
15/16 FT
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/QEWFaxWgKO – 10:10 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Really fun game between the Dominican Republic and the Philippines, but Jordan Clarkson fouling out late helps Karl-Anthony Towns and the DR escape with an 87-81 victory. To get out of group play, the hosts will now need to beat Italy later in this round. – 10:09 AM
Really fun game between the Dominican Republic and the Philippines, but Jordan Clarkson fouling out late helps Karl-Anthony Towns and the DR escape with an 87-81 victory. To get out of group play, the hosts will now need to beat Italy later in this round. – 10:09 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Some fun hoops on this AM. Canada and France – two of the top medal contenders – top off now, while one of the most important first round games – Jordan Clarkson and the Philippines against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic – goes to the 4th w/ DR up 2. Both on ESPN+. – 9:33 AM
Some fun hoops on this AM. Canada and France – two of the top medal contenders – top off now, while one of the most important first round games – Jordan Clarkson and the Philippines against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic – goes to the 4th w/ DR up 2. Both on ESPN+. – 9:33 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jordan Clarkson with 1⃣8⃣ PTS in the first half against 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 🔥
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/eSSxA1wzjD – 8:50 AM
Jordan Clarkson with 1⃣8⃣ PTS in the first half against 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 🔥
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/eSSxA1wzjD – 8:50 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Based on the first few hours of the FIBA World Cup, Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson are going to be *SO* happy to be playing together again in a month or so. – 8:20 AM
Based on the first few hours of the FIBA World Cup, Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson are going to be *SO* happy to be playing together again in a month or so. – 8:20 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Jordan Clarkson and Karl-Anthony Towns think they’re playing at the Drew League. – 8:08 AM
Jordan Clarkson and Karl-Anthony Towns think they’re playing at the Drew League. – 8:08 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Dominican Republic vs. Philippines.
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Jordan Clarkson.
55,000 fans in attendance.
One hour to go. It doesn’t get better than this. – 7:03 AM
Dominican Republic vs. Philippines.
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Jordan Clarkson.
55,000 fans in attendance.
One hour to go. It doesn’t get better than this. – 7:03 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Today is the day that…
Simone Fontecchio
Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordan Clarkson
Lauri Markkanen
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Nikola Vucevic
Jonas Valanciunas
Shai-Gilgeous Alexander
Rudy Gobert
Josh Giddey
Dennis Schroder
all of them play basketball! #FIBAWC – 11:13 PM
Today is the day that…
Simone Fontecchio
Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordan Clarkson
Lauri Markkanen
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Nikola Vucevic
Jonas Valanciunas
Shai-Gilgeous Alexander
Rudy Gobert
Josh Giddey
Dennis Schroder
all of them play basketball! #FIBAWC – 11:13 PM
More on this storyline
Playing for Dominican Republic for the first time in a decade, Karl-Anthony Towns starred for the visitors with a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds. -via Rappler / August 25, 2023
Ball Don’t Lie: “Definitely my GOAT.” 🐐 Jordan Clarkson explains his tattoo of him with Kobe from his early NBA days 🥹 (via @FIBA) pic.twitter.com/c6DOizj7i0 -via Twitter @Balldontlie / August 23, 2023
Gilas Pilipinas and NBA star Jordan Clarkson will be exclusively wearing ANTA footwear for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. The sportswear brand announced the partnership on Sunday. -via GMANetwork.com / August 20, 2023
Main Rumors, Dominican Republic, FIBA, Philippines, World Cup, Jordan Clarkson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Utah Jazz