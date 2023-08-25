Luka Doncic signs contract extension with Jordan Brand through 2029

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has signed a contract extension with Jordan Brand, according to industry sources. The deal, sources say, will continue Doncic’s run as a leading face for the shoe powerhouse through 2029. The Slovenian has achieved All-Star and All-NBA status in each of the past four seasons with the Mavericks and became Jordan Brand’s first European born-and-raised signature athlete in 2019.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Luka Doncic has reportedly inked a deal with Jordan Brand, per @TheSteinLine.
Luka 🤝 MJ pic.twitter.com/I2zPJf5Gwa – 10:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Sources tell @TheSteinLine that Luka Dončić has struck a contract extension with Jordan Brand (@Jumpman23). My full story: marcstein.substack.com/p/sources-donc… pic.twitter.com/LxkILwwZu2 – 10:00 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Is Anthony Edwards approaching superstardom?
Can Team Canada usurp Team USA?
Can Luka push Slovenia into the Olympics?
@seeratsohi on the biggest questions heading into #FIBAWC: theringer.com/nba/2023/8/24/… – 1:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Last night, I ranked Best Player of the 2020’s (last 4 seasons) as follows:
1. Jokić
2. Giannis
3. Curry
4. Luka
5. Embiid
6. LeBron
7. Durant
8. Jimmy
9. Tatum
10. Dame
Younger guys should rise. Older guys should fall unless they win a ring soon.
youtube.com/watch?v=PU4Bw5… pic.twitter.com/3cG5n9W6yS – 12:52 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
My predictions for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup:
🏆 Winner: Team USA 🇺🇸
⭐️ MVP: Anthony Edwards 🇺🇸
🏀 Scoring leader: Luka Doncic 🇸🇮
🌟 Best young player: Josh Giddey 🇦🇺 – 11:07 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The upcoming FIBA World Cup will feature a wide variety of basketball stars, from Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Josh Giddey and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Natural question – where and how can you watch the World Cup? Here are the answers 👇
basketnews.com/news-193630-fi… – 8:38 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic: t was a little scary. I didn’t sleep much sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 5:43 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
North Korean rocket launch scared Luka Doncic #FIBAWC #WinForAll eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1542… – 4:32 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic opened up about a sleepless night in Okinawa after North Korea’s missile scare 😮
On a more positive note, the Mavs star joked about his upcoming opponent and former teammate, Walter Tavares, and praised Lauri Markkanen:
basketnews.com/news-193614-lu… – 2:34 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
⏰ Tonight at 8:00pm MT
Nikola Jokić
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Stephen Curry
Luka Dončić
Joel Embiid
Who will be the defining player of the 2020’s?
youtube.com/watch?v=PU4Bw5… pic.twitter.com/Znes7faYjr – 8:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 FIBA World Cup: How to watch every single NBA player, from Luka Doncic to Lester Quinones
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 5:42 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Today: Luka Doncic on things you can’t do on tik-tok
#FIBAWC #WinForSlovenia
pic.twitter.com/aFIethukPo – 2:03 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Can Luka Doncic and Slovenia combine their talents to secure medals on the World Cup stage? 🇸🇮💪 #FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/JNxOVjMiYb – 1:45 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Who would win FIBA 3×3 from World Cup squads? 😤 (PART II)
🇸🇮 Team Slovenia: Klemen Prepelic, Luka Doncic, Mike Tobey
🇷🇸 Team Serbia: Marko Guduric, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Milutinov
🇬🇷 Team Greece: Thomas Walkup, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Georgios Papagiannis
🇦🇺 Team… pic.twitter.com/q3M0zLlSPu – 11:57 AM
The extended deal with Jordan Brand, negotiated by Doncic’s agent Bill Duffy and business manager Lara Beth Seager, calls for Doncic to maintain strong input on how his signature product is designed and marketed and, at Doncic’s insistence, now includes a direct link to the player’s Luka Doncic Foundation that assures further distribution of Jordan Brand gear to children in need. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 25, 2023
Stephen Curry, who is currently the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made, was specifically asked to discuss the players who stand out in terms of possible impact on the game. The point guard mentioned Luka Doncic among the group of athletes in their mid-to-late 20s who will be on the playoff stage with an opportunity to chase championships and MVP trophies. “Luka is like the guy, obviously, that’s right on the precipice of accomplishing all those accolades and what he’s about as a player. That threshold of like, ‘How do you just crack through?’ I hope it’s not now,” Curry said. “When you play against him, you can feel it.” -via Dallas Morning News / August 24, 2023
Among the teams affected was Slovenia, boasting the presence of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. When asked to share his impressions of Okinawa so far, Doncic took the chance to address the alarming incident. “Everything is great, except that I didn’t sleep much last night because of the alarm,” he said in an official press conference. “The alarm was something crazy. I just saw the missile was coming, so I was a little bit scared.” -via BasketNews / August 24, 2023