Luka Doncic signs contract extension with Jordan Brand through 2029

Stephen Curry, who is currently the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made, was specifically asked to discuss the players who stand out in terms of possible impact on the game. The point guard mentioned Luka Doncic among the group of athletes in their mid-to-late 20s who will be on the playoff stage with an opportunity to chase championships and MVP trophies. “Luka is like the guy, obviously, that’s right on the precipice of accomplishing all those accolades and what he’s about as a player. That threshold of like, ‘How do you just crack through?’ I hope it’s not now,” Curry said. “When you play against him, you can feel it.” -via Dallas Morning News / August 24, 2023