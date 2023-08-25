Patrick Mills, Australia dominate Finland 98-72

The long-awaited 2023 FIBA World Cup began, and what was supposed to be one of the most exciting games at the start, Australia made it a pretty one-sided affair, crushing Finland 98-72 on the opening day of the competition in Okinawa. Patrick Mills was the top scorer for the winning side with 25 points, while Josh Giddey flirted with a triple-double, scoring 14 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out eight assists. Joe Ingles added 13 and Dante Exum 10 points. For the losing side, as expected, Lauri Markkanen led the way with 19 points, while Sasu Salin added 13.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
🇦🇴 67 🇮🇹 81
Dundao 19, Fontecchio 19
🇫🇮 72 🇦🇺 98
Markkanen 19, Mills 25
🇲🇽 71 🇲🇪 91
Cruz 16, Vucevic 27
🇱🇻 109 🇱🇧 70
Dai.Bertans 20, El Darwich 19
#FIBAWC – 7:24 AM
🇦🇴 67 🇮🇹 81
Dundao 19, Fontecchio 19
🇫🇮 72 🇦🇺 98
Markkanen 19, Mills 25
🇲🇽 71 🇲🇪 91
Cruz 16, Vucevic 27
🇱🇻 109 🇱🇧 70
Dai.Bertans 20, El Darwich 19
#FIBAWC – 7:24 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Australia logs a convincing win over Finland
Patty Mills scores 25 points in the opener
#FIBAWC #WinforAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1543… – 6:03 AM
Australia logs a convincing win over Finland
Patty Mills scores 25 points in the opener
#FIBAWC #WinforAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1543… – 6:03 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
FIBA Patty Mills.
FIBA Patty.
FIBA Mills.
Patty Mills.
Patrick Mills. – 5:42 AM
FIBA Patty Mills.
FIBA Patty.
FIBA Mills.
Patty Mills.
Patrick Mills. – 5:42 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Beautiful first play by the Boomers to get Mills a fantastic look but he bobbled the pass (made up for it with a mid range J) I’ve been so impressed with the Boomers opening set plays this entire World cup exhibition slate and now in game one. Love their tempo also. – 4:02 AM
Beautiful first play by the Boomers to get Mills a fantastic look but he bobbled the pass (made up for it with a mid range J) I’ve been so impressed with the Boomers opening set plays this entire World cup exhibition slate and now in game one. Love their tempo also. – 4:02 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
We’re 7 hours from Bruno Fernando and Patty Mills playing in opening games of the FIBA World Cup. – 9:01 PM
We’re 7 hours from Bruno Fernando and Patty Mills playing in opening games of the FIBA World Cup. – 9:01 PM
Patrick Mills @Patty_Mills
GAME DAY BALA GAME DAYYY!!! 🇦🇺
Boomers vs Finland
Friday, 25th August
6:00pm AEST
Okinawa Arena, Okinawa
#FIBAWC2023 – 8:01 PM
GAME DAY BALA GAME DAYYY!!! 🇦🇺
Boomers vs Finland
Friday, 25th August
6:00pm AEST
Okinawa Arena, Okinawa
#FIBAWC2023 – 8:01 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Which team poses the biggest threat to Team USA in the 2023 Basketball World Cup?
CANADA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Lu Dort, Dwight Powell, Kelly Olynyk, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Zach Edey
AUSTRALIA: Josh Giddey, Patty Mills, Matisse Thybulle, Josh… – 6:49 PM
Which team poses the biggest threat to Team USA in the 2023 Basketball World Cup?
CANADA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Lu Dort, Dwight Powell, Kelly Olynyk, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Zach Edey
AUSTRALIA: Josh Giddey, Patty Mills, Matisse Thybulle, Josh… – 6:49 PM
More on this storyline
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆: Talk about making an impact: 25 PTS I 8 REB 📊 🦘 Patty Mills claims the TCL Player of the Game crown in his first #FIBAWC game in Okinawa! #WinForAustralia 🇦🇺 #InspireGreatness -via Twitter / August 25, 2023
Code Sports has been told veterans Patty Mills and Joe Ingles will share the captaincy at the tournament. While dealing with the shock of what looms as an end to his World Cup campaign before it began, Landale directed his support to his teammates. “Sitting here this morning knowing the Boomers are about to take off to Japan and I’m absolutely kicking myself I’m not right there beside them,” Landale tweeted. -via EuroHoops.net / August 18, 2023
In a cost-cutting move, the Atlanta Hawks are trading guard TyTy Washington Jr., and forwards Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Patty Mills, sources told ESPN on Saturday. The Hawks will save $4.5 million in the salary on the deal and give the Thunder the second-round pick for taking on the additional salary. Both the Hawks and Thunder acquired Washington, Garuba and Mills along with second-round picks from Houston last week. It is unclear if either team will keep any of these players on their roster, especially the Thunder who now have 21 players under contract — the maximum allowed during the offseason. -via ESPN / July 8, 2023
Main Rumors, FIBA, Patty Mills, World Cup, Dante Exum, Joe Ingles, Josh Giddey, Lauri Markkanen, Patrick Mills, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz