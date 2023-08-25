Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada steamroll France in World Cup opener

Canada parlayed a monster 27 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists from star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander en route to a dominating 95-65 victory over Rudy Gobert and powerhouse France on Friday. Leading by just three at the break, Canada won the second half by a 27-point margin, putting the game completely out of reach in its World Cup opener versus their Group H foe.
Source: Matthew Winick @ The Score
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Ziller @teamziller
I thought this summer might be an inflection point for Canada because of Shai (ziller.substack.com/p/canada-baske…). At no point did I think they could boat race France.
Canada can win the tournament. – 11:19 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
ROUGH opener for Rudy and France, getting blown out by the Canadians. SGA looks terrific. – 11:19 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Canada 95-65 over France. That’s gonna get the attention of a lot of fans around the world. SGA has a cool 27 pts, 13 rebs, 6 assts – 11:18 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Truly comprehensive win for Canada over France. What an introduction to the World Cup for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is going to be one of the players to watch this entire tournament. – 11:18 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Impressive performance for Canada in the World Cup opener vs. France, winning 95-65. Led by 34 with a dominant second half defense. Rockets F Dillon Brooks looked good from tip to bench-clearing. SGA outstanding second half. – 11:17 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Canada 95, France 65
SGA – 27 points on 9/19 shooting, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 8/9 FTs
Dort – 7 points on 3/12 shooting, 5 rebounds – 11:17 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander today
27 PTS
12 RBD
6 AST
2 STL
+31
SGA led Canada in points, rebounds, assists and steals in the win over France.
By far the best player on the court in a game filled with NBA talent. pic.twitter.com/kBheN8S6N5 – 11:10 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Canada’s blowout win against France:
27 points
9/18 FG
12 rebounds
6 assists
2 steals – 11:04 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Even off a made free throw, Shai’s speed is so disruptive. And the bullseye into the shooting pocket while moving at full speed is unfair. pic.twitter.com/91N6p20hPL – 11:02 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after 3 quarters:
21 PTS
10 RBD
6 AST
SGA scored 13 points in the 3rd quarter.
pic.twitter.com/OmRzgf2bQ5 – 10:53 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Canada 68, France 48
SGA – 21 points on 8/17 shooting, 10 rebounds, 6 assists
Dort – 4 points on 2/8 shooting, 4 rebounds – 10:52 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has TAKEN OVER 🔥
SGA has 21 points and 10 boards after three quarters vs. France.
(via @FIBAWC) pic.twitter.com/jyBS3uDKDw – 10:52 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
25-8 Canada run in third gives them a 20-point lead going into final 10 minutes. SGA’s cooking – 10:51 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander outscored France 13-8 in the 3rd quarter.
SGA in 14 minutes to open the game: 0 points, 0-5 FG.
SGA in 16 minutes since: 21 points, 8-12 FG.
(He also has 10 rebounds and 6 assists)
Yeah, that’s more like it. Canada leads 68-48 going into the 4th quarter – 10:50 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Twitter feed 1st half: SGA really struggling
Thunder fans: pic.twitter.com/IWEA1FTwLr – 10:49 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander giving us that iconic Paul George three vibes all over again 🥶
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/yf3E9Yfj3c – 10:49 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Funny how SGA is taking this game over despite only taking 4 FTs so far – 10:46 AM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
OMG! Shai is taking over.
It’s wonderful to watch Canada outscoring France 16-4.
#FIBAWorldCup – 10:43 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
World Cup audience discovering what OKC fans already knew:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a problem in the 3rd quarter.
SGA on fire after the break. – 10:43 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
It took Shai 14 minutes to score. Now, midway through the 3rd quarter, he’s got 16 points, including 8 over the last 4 minutes to open the 2nd half. Not unrelated: Canada has its largest lead of the day at 12. – 10:41 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The real SGA has arrived in Jakarta. middie game activated. France should be very, very concerned. Has 8 in first 5 min of 3Q; Canada up 54-42. – 10:40 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
SGA has arrived at the World Cup, he’s dominating third quarter and Canada now up a dozen – 10:39 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 12 points, 7 rebounds and 5assists, becoming the fourth Canadian 🇨🇦 player combining for 10+pts, 5+reb and 5+ast in a #FIBAWC fixture, and the first to do it in his debut game – 10:37 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Canada has to be happy to be up on France after playing a rough offensive first half. Encouraging for them that they can be ahead despite SGA being so quiet, Fournier shaking off all his rust, the bad shooting, etc. – 10:23 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
FIBA Fournier, man. He played the entire 1st half and scored 19 points, most them with Brooks or Dort on him.
Canada is shooting 3-for-13 from 3 (1-for-10 outside of NAW) and has just 10 points from its backcourt of SGA and Barrett. So yeah, a 3-point lead ain’t bad. – 10:20 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Canada 43, France 40
SGA – 8 points on 2/9 shooting, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Dort – 4 points on 2/7 shooting, 1 rebound – 10:19 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA ➡️ Dort ➡️ Dunk
OKC duo gives Canada the lead:
pic.twitter.com/gAwrZiOLvc – 10:14 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Shai’s first points come at the line 14 minutes into the game and 10 minutes into his day. His first bucket comes in transition moments later and it gives Canada the lead, 32-31. – 10:05 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Jordi Fernandez went 10 deep in the 1st quarter. Not sure that was the plan but Olynyk and Powell each have 2 fouls. Something else we weren’t expecting to see: a scoreless quarter for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (he’s 0-for-4). Tough start for Canada, who trail France 18-14. – 9:47 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA or Luka? Ranking the top-10 players in the FIBA World Cup: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 9:07 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Today is the day that…
Simone Fontecchio
Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordan Clarkson
Lauri Markkanen
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Nikola Vucevic
Jonas Valanciunas
Shai-Gilgeous Alexander
Rudy Gobert
Josh Giddey
Dennis Schroder
all of them play basketball! #FIBAWC – 11:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
In the spring I visited Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s hometown of Hamilton, Ontario, to learn how it shaped him.
Might be a good read before SGA and the Canadians tip-off tomorrow in the World Cup.
oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 2:22 PM
Main Rumors, Canada, FIBA, France, World Cup, Rudy Gobert, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder