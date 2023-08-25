Tyrese Maxey on James Harden trade request: 'To each his own'

On his Maxey on the Mic podcast, the 22-year-old guard dove into what he makes of the Harden situation and how everyone on the team will have to adjust — most importantly Maxey himself. In typical Maxey fashion, he starts the pod off by talking about how great his summer has been and how much work he’s gotten in. He quickly pivoted to the “elephant in the room” and his high-profile teammate demanding a trade out of Philadelphia. “I will say this about the situation: to each his own. James, he’s a professional and he’s doing something for a reason. You just have to kind of sit back and understand what he’s doing as a friend, but then as a teammate and someone as a part of an organization I’m with right now, you have to prepare for whether James is going to be there or not going to be there. That’s just the nature of it.”
Donatas Motiejunas remembered the crazy story from the Philippines when he and the Houston Rockets played the first NBA game in Manilla 🇵🇭
D-Mo recalled what happened when James Harden, Dwight Howard, and Jeremy Lin were in one place:
From earlier — Heat trade target Lillard continues non-Harden approach to relocation. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/24/hea… – 5:28 PM
Tyrese Maxey addresses James Harden’s trade demand: ‘It’s not our first rodeo’
New #HoopCollective podcast with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon on the latest machinations involving James Harden, plus a preview of the World Cup which kicks off tomorrow in Manila. open.spotify.com/episode/1HXqCE… – 3:36 PM
Heat trade target Lillard continues non-Harden approach to relocation. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/24/hea… – 3:02 PM
Today’s The Hoop Collective: We discuss whether the NBA is within its right to fine James Harden a whole honeybun and preview the World Cup, where @WindhorstESPN is live on the scene. @TimBontemps youtube.com/watch?v=LrgKA3… – 2:11 PM
Heat trade target Damian Lillard continues non-Harden approach to relocation. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/24/hea… Yes, he wants out. Yes, he wants to win now. But in an ESPN interview, Damian Lillard indicates he is neither willing nor wanting to make this ugly, in contrast to James Harden. – 1:37 PM
Will that sitdown interview help get the wheels moving on a trade? I don’t pretend to know.
But it’s good to remind people why he’s asking for a trade, especially in comparison to Harden’s situation. Lillard wants a chance at a title, the Blazers are rebuilding. That’s it. – 11:58 AM
James Harden FINED by NBA For Daryl Morey Comments + Lonzo Ball Injury Update | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:30 AM
Could Joel Embiid be the next problem on Philly’s plate if the Harden drama drags on?
“I think there’s another domino that might fall here before long if this stuff keeps going… The big fella. Eventually he’s gonna get fed up with this.”
Much more here
bit.ly/3srjSTF – 10:55 AM
Things are tough in Philadelphia with the James Harden-Daryl Morey standoff. But according to a @Sixers source, the club may have a bigger problem looming.
Make that a taller problem.
New from @HeavyOnSports;
bit.ly/3srjSTF – 5:12 PM
On James Harden’s champagne problems, for @RealGM basketball.realgm.com/analysis/27280… – 2:41 PM
76ers owner on James Harden: I’d love to convince him to stay sportando.basketball/en/76ers-owner… – 1:40 PM
The James Harden conundrum means the offseason dog days aren’t exactly dog days in Sixer Land (are they ever?).
Here’s a reset on where we are, how we got here and where things could go from here: inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… – 1:13 PM
Head-on Clash: NBA and NBPA at Odds Over $100,000 Fine on James Harden sportando.basketball/en/head-on-cla… – 3:30 AM
James Harden! What if the New Orleans Pelicans paired Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram with The Beard
youtube.com/watch?v=B2FIqf… pic.twitter.com/nCidqVTMvP – 11:46 PM
I’ve never had less interest in a national NBA story than I do in this James Harden saga. – 10:36 PM
Just threw this idea out on Locked On NBA: James Harden for DeMar DeRozan – 10:29 PM
“great fellowship” nobody loses in a Charity Softball game 👀 😂 it was a perfect hot day in the city #JHTownWeekend #Uno pic.twitter.com/UsXD7uPvow – 10:24 PM
I hail the NBA for importantly cracking down on an elite hoople attempting to hold his 3d team hostage by glaringly soiling his services/withholding them! Harden made it easy 4 Adam Silver by verbally threatening 76ers. This is now what happens when pacts are dishonored, I pray! – 10:08 PM
Report: NBPA will file a grievance to an arbitrator disputing Harden’s $100K fine…..So the NBPA will file a grievance to an arbitrator disputing Harden’s $100K fine… they do not agree with the NBA that Harden’s language breaks trade request rules
libertyballers.com/2023/8/22/2384… – 9:49 PM
New ESPN story: The National Basketball Players Association is filing a grievance over James Harden’s $100,000 fine from the NBA, the latest twist in a nearly two-month long saga between Harden & the 76ers since he opted into his contract for next season: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:34 PM
Handshake deals? Investigations? Morey sniffing a rebuild or not? Harden, Embiid latest.
#sixers Rumor mill
libertyballers.com/2023/8/22/2384… – 8:43 PM
Players’ union to challenge NBA’s $100,000 fine of James Harden
nbcsports.com/nba/news/playe… – 7:41 PM
NBPA filing grievance over Harden’s $100K fine – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:34 PM
The NBPA supports James Harden as the case of his fine goes to an arbitrator
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 7:14 PM
This just in: James Harden plans to pay his $100,000 fine by the NBA in oily one dollar bills… – 7:12 PM
The NBPA released a statement about the NBA fining James Harden $100,000 for public trade demand:
“We respectfully disagree with the league’s decision to discipline James Harden for recent comments he made, which we believe do not violate the rule against public trade demands.… pic.twitter.com/zOBKOuJHFZ – 6:54 PM
“Find me a millionaire, or a billionaire out there that will walk away from 36 million.”
🏀 @Jumpshot8 thinks that eventually James Harden will report to the Sixers training camp pic.twitter.com/YvK0sfrLZH – 6:05 PM
The NBPA will file a grievance to an arbitrator disputing NBA’s $100K fine on Philadelphia’s James Harden and league’s assertion that his recent statements violated collective bargaining agreement rules against public trade demands. pic.twitter.com/jAHSU4REa7 – 5:58 PM
From earlier — Expect deafening silence with Heat-Lillard after Harden opened mouth to cost of $100K. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/22/exp… – 5:33 PM
New Mismatch on the World Cup exhibitions, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, Harden vs. Morey, Haliburton, my time in Denver going to Red Rocks, and the greatness of @MtJoyBand. open.spotify.com/episode/17PVil… – 4:13 PM
Expect deafening silence with Heat-Lillard after Harden opened mouth to cost of $100K sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/22/exp… – 3:48 PM
New Mismatch just dropped discussing Team USA, the James Harden news, and your mailbag questions. Here’s a clip of us showing love to Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. pic.twitter.com/otBM7a3ooQ – 3:29 PM
James Harden Should Be Mad shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 3:21 PM
Sincerely asking: Could James Harden write off the $100K fine as a business expense, since the league has determined these public comments were meant to accelerate a trade? (Thus, the fine.) He basically sacrificed 100 grand for professional purposes. AK espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:50 PM
Expect deafening silence with Heat-Lillard after Harden opened mouth to cost of $100K. sun-sentinel.com/2023/08/22/exp… NBA for the second time this summer sets the line when it comes to trade demands. – 2:36 PM
The NBA has fined James Harden $100k over recent comments.
@adaniels33 and @RickKamlaSports react to the news pic.twitter.com/zLDL9eThoP – 1:46 PM
NBA fines 76ers’ James Harden for public trade demands sportando.basketball/en/nba-fines-7… – 1:34 PM
NBA fines James Harden $100K over comments around 76ers – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:34 PM
A few quick thoughts here on why James Harden was fined, at @TheAthletic. Apparently $100,000 is the price of honesty. theathletic.com/4796778/2023/0… – 1:20 PM
It’s been a very easy parallel to make between the current situation and the Ben Simmons holdout back in 2021. The key difference: this current group would welcome Harden back with open arms. Though Maxey himself had a strong relationship with Simmons, the same cannot be said for the rest of his teammates. “It’s crazy to say this, but it’s not our first rodeo, honestly. That’s funny to say, but that’s life. James is his own individual and he’s able to do whatever he pleases. I’m preparing right now to play with him or without him. … and I love James. If James decided he’s going to come back and play for us, there’s nobody in this organization that would be upset about that.” -via LibertyBallers.com / August 25, 2023
As for the idea of a “gap year,” it doesn’t sound like something Maxey or the Sixers have much interest in. “People ask me, ‘If James doesn’t come back, do y’all see this season as a wash?’ … I think with the position that the Sixers are in we can’t ever see a season as “a wash.” We have talent. We have the reigning MVP on our team. We have to go out there and expect to win. Expect to still try to complete our goal. It’ll definitely be even more difficult now that one of our best players has decided as of right now he doesn’t want to come back and play. That’s how life goes.” -via LibertyBallers.com / August 25, 2023
James Harden has made it as far as the NBA Finals, coming off the bench for Oklahoma City in a 4-1 series loss to Miami in 2012. His scoring and shooting numbers fell off in those meetings with the Heat, and the narrative hasn’t been great for the 6-5 guard when it comes to the postseasons since. “There may be a team that goes for him at some point,” one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. “But he costs you a lot of money, and he can obviously be a major headache when he’s not happy. This is the third team he’s demanded a traded from. And if you’re looking to build a team to win everything, you have to have questions “ -via Heavy.com / August 23, 2023