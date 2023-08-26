Brandon Ingram signs sneaker deal with Jordan Brand

Nick DePaula: BREAKING: Pelicans & Team USA star Brandon Ingram has signed a shoe deal with Jordan Brand 📄✍️ “Signing with Jordan Brand is a game-changer,” said @B_Ingram13. “A life-changer, and now that it is a reality, I can’t wait to do special things together on and off the court.”
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Team USA’s FIBA World Cup sneaker brand breakdown:
JORDAN:
Paolo Banchero
Brandon Ingram
ADIDAS:
Anthony Edwards
Walker Kessler
RIGORER:
Austin Reaves
NIKE:
Mikal Bridges
Jalen Brunson
Tyrese Haliburton
Josh Hart
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Cam Johnson
Bobby Portis pic.twitter.com/ngaLOZ6ilg – 9:46 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Team USA sneaker brand breakdown:
JORDAN:
Paolo Banchero
Brandon Ingram
ADIDAS:
Anthony Edwards
Walker Kessler
RIGORER:
Austin Reaves
NIKE:
Mikal Bridges
Jalen Brunson
Tyrese Haliburton
Josh Hart
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Cam Johnson
Bobby Portis pic.twitter.com/Qu8NDEfbAW – 9:32 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
BREAKING: Pelicans & Team USA star Brandon Ingram has signed a shoe deal with Jordan Brand 📄✍️
“Signing with Jordan Brand is a game-changer,” said @B_Ingram13. “A life-changer, and now that it is a reality, I can’t wait to do special things together on and off the court.” pic.twitter.com/xweSqiiHmo – 9:23 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Brandon Ingram has his phone on Do Not Disturb. Tyrese Haliburton has jailbroken WWE 2K, while Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson are teeing off in late night rounds of PGA Tour.
Latest @YahooSports: How Team USA is manipulating their body clocks in Manila sports.yahoo.com/how-team-usa-i… – 10:50 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“The approach is the same… the goal is the gold”.
Brandon Ingram talked at @SportalgrG on Team USA preparation process, his mindset going to the World Cup and his main goal. #FIBAWC #Pelicans #USABMNT
Exclusive:
sportal.gr/basket/article… – 2:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Asked by @MyMikeCheck how much trash-talking goes on between Team USA players about last #NBA season, Brandon Ingram good-naturedly responded, “I think every player’s (NBA team) here I probably gave 30. I don’t talk trash. All my (stuff) is actions. I don’t have to say anything.” – 11:39 AM
Jim Eichenhofer: Brandon Ingram on USA’s skills/talent as it prepares for Saturday’s World Cup opener: “All of our energy is going to be on the defensive end. Offense should be the easiest thing for us. Guys will get more catch-and-shoot shots than they normally have. I know for sure I am.” -via Twitter @Jim_Eichenhofer / August 24, 2023
There is a chemistry that exists on this team that might not usually be there after just 10 (or so) days of being together. But the players on Team USA have track records with one another that extend much longer. Much has been made of the “Villanova reunion” of Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges. Also, Brunson and Hart now play for the Knicks. Bridges and Cam Johnson are not only on the Brooklyn Nets, but they BOTH were traded there from the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant in February. Hart and Brandon Ingram played together with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans. -via The Athletic / August 14, 2023
“A lot of us have been friends in the league,” Bridges explained, “I mean, like me and Jaren (Jackson) have been close, being drafted (in the same class). Me and Ant (Anthony Edwards) always talk to each other in games. Me and BI (Ingram), just because of Josh and stuff. So, it’s all falling together, and it’s great.” -via The Athletic / August 14, 2023