Bulls guard Carlik Jones scores 38 in World Cup debut against Puerto Rico

Jorge Sierra: Cincinnati-born Carlik Jones scored 38 points for South Sudan against Puerto Rico. That’s the best scoring mark EVER for an African National Team at the World Cup. He also had the first game on record with at least 30 points and 10 assists in tournament history 🤯
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
HUGE performance by Carlik Jones in a close 🇸🇸 South Sudan loss against 🇵🇷Puerto Rico 🔥
38 PTS
6 REB
11 AST
4/9 3PT
4 STL
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/ttrIrASBxF – 6:47 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Cincinnati-born Carlik Jones scored 38 points for South Sudan against Puerto Rico.
That’s the best scoring mark EVER for an African National Team at the World Cup.
He also had the first game on record with at least 30 points and 10 assists in tournament history 🤯 – 6:38 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Losing effort for Carlik Jones 🇸🇸 in 96-101 OT vs 🇵🇷 #FIBAWC
38 PTS
9/14 2PT
4/9 3PT
8/9 FT
6 REB
11 AST
4 STL
43 EFF
38 MIN pic.twitter.com/OSlgBTFEN1 – 6:24 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Carlik Jones.
38 points.
11 assists.
6 rebounds.
4 steals.
Sheesh. – 6:20 AM
After trailing for the vast majority of the game against South Sudan, Puerto Rico found a huge comeback in the fourth quarter, having first the possibility to get the job done in regulation, and eventually winning 101-96 in OT their opening in Group B. The African team was about to celebrate its first-ever game at the FIBA World Cup with a victory. -via EuroHoops.net / August 26, 2023