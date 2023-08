Charles Barkley: You really think Stephen Curry wouldn't break against the Bad Boys?

“About 15 to 20 minutes into it, he’s in the fifth or sixth time trying to get through it. He’s getting to the very end. I looked at him and said, ‘It’s been a long day. If we don’t finish tonight, it’s not the end of the world.’ For the first time ever, he looked at me like, ‘What the hell are you talking about? We’ve never given up on a drill and we’re not going to start tonight.’ So I said, ‘Let’s go and get it done.’ An hour and a half later, we’re still shooting the same drill. But he would not leave until he got it done.” -via SportsKeeda / August 23, 2023