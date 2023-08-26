Charles Barkley: You really think Stephen Curry wouldn't break against the Bad Boys?

Charles Barkley: “As much as I love Steph Curry, and I love Steph Curry, can you imagine the Bad Boys beating the hell out of him? If you think he could take those blows that John Salley, Dennis Rodman, Bill Laimbeer, those body checks that they were putting on Michael and Scottie and myself and guys like that, you really think Steph Curry wouldn’t break?”
Source: Adam Taylor @ SportsKeeda
Source: Adam Taylor @ SportsKeeda
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry believes the Dallas Mavericks star is the future face of the NBA. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/25/ste… – 4:00 AM
Steph Curry believes the Dallas Mavericks star is the future face of the NBA. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/25/ste… – 4:00 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I’m watching a replay of cavs/warriors from 2017 (Durant and Curry). LeBron went to the bench with one min remaining in the first with the Cavs leading 31-27. Warriors went plus 12 in 45 seconds of Bron on the bench. It’s why I don’t take any discussion of 2017 or 2018 seriously – 12:28 AM
I’m watching a replay of cavs/warriors from 2017 (Durant and Curry). LeBron went to the bench with one min remaining in the first with the Cavs leading 31-27. Warriors went plus 12 in 45 seconds of Bron on the bench. It’s why I don’t take any discussion of 2017 or 2018 seriously – 12:28 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a recent appearance on the ‘Gils Arena’ podcast, Steph Curry discuss potentially playing into his 40s. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/25/ste… – 8:00 PM
During a recent appearance on the ‘Gils Arena’ podcast, Steph Curry discuss potentially playing into his 40s. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/25/ste… – 8:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry believes the Dallas Mavericks star is the future face of the NBA. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/25/ste… – 6:05 PM
Steph Curry believes the Dallas Mavericks star is the future face of the NBA. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/25/ste… – 6:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Charles Barkley on Nikola Jokic: “He’s content if he has to score 30 or 20, get 17 rebounds or 12 rebounds, or get 12 assists or 15 assists…If you don’t appreciate that, you dont know anything about basketball. That’s brilliance right there.”
“He reminds me of Tim Duncan.” pic.twitter.com/6wgyZnNJEb – 3:25 PM
Charles Barkley on Nikola Jokic: “He’s content if he has to score 30 or 20, get 17 rebounds or 12 rebounds, or get 12 assists or 15 assists…If you don’t appreciate that, you dont know anything about basketball. That’s brilliance right there.”
“He reminds me of Tim Duncan.” pic.twitter.com/6wgyZnNJEb – 3:25 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a recent appearance on the ‘Gils Arena’ podcast, Steph Curry discuss potentially playing into his 40s. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/25/ste… – 11:05 AM
During a recent appearance on the ‘Gils Arena’ podcast, Steph Curry discuss potentially playing into his 40s. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/25/ste… – 11:05 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Damian Lillard shouted out Steph Curry on social media for playing his song in the gym. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/23/loo… – 1:00 AM
Damian Lillard shouted out Steph Curry on social media for playing his song in the gym. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/23/loo… – 1:00 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—Catching up with Charles Barkley on the Jokic Era, NBA summer drama, old guys vs new guys + his fav 2023 NFL team.
—Bat Mitzvah stories, Sandler’s new movie + the Jewish pop culture pantheon w/ @julietlitman @MalloryRubin
open.spotify.com/episode/6mQtEU… – 12:04 AM
New BS Podcast!
—Catching up with Charles Barkley on the Jokic Era, NBA summer drama, old guys vs new guys + his fav 2023 NFL team.
—Bat Mitzvah stories, Sandler’s new movie + the Jewish pop culture pantheon w/ @julietlitman @MalloryRubin
open.spotify.com/episode/6mQtEU… – 12:04 AM
Miles Bridges @MilesBridges
Hope Reggie Miller and Charles Barkley are on the all time teams in 24 – 10:46 PM
Hope Reggie Miller and Charles Barkley are on the all time teams in 24 – 10:46 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Thank you @KPMG_US @KPMGGolf for hosting the first ever Leadership Development Day for our @underratedgolf family! Led by @MoStacksBirdies , our 25 players and families at the Curry Cup participated in interactive workshops focused on development both on and off the golf course.… pic.twitter.com/05sg1BERiM – 8:00 PM
Thank you @KPMG_US @KPMGGolf for hosting the first ever Leadership Development Day for our @underratedgolf family! Led by @MoStacksBirdies , our 25 players and families at the Curry Cup participated in interactive workshops focused on development both on and off the golf course.… pic.twitter.com/05sg1BERiM – 8:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Magic is humble, though. He doesn’t get caught up in all of this”.
🏀 @Jumpshot8 settles the Magic Johnson vs. Steph Curry point guard debate once and for all #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/7YZjedydJr – 6:11 PM
“Magic is humble, though. He doesn’t get caught up in all of this”.
🏀 @Jumpshot8 settles the Magic Johnson vs. Steph Curry point guard debate once and for all #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/7YZjedydJr – 6:11 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Charles Barkley on the NBA’s new TV rights deal that will be signed in 2025: “The whole sports landscape… is gonna change in the next two years when Apple and Amazon start bidding on the NBA properties.” pic.twitter.com/gCPSRPneot – 2:05 PM
Charles Barkley on the NBA’s new TV rights deal that will be signed in 2025: “The whole sports landscape… is gonna change in the next two years when Apple and Amazon start bidding on the NBA properties.” pic.twitter.com/gCPSRPneot – 2:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Last night, I ranked Best Player of the 2020’s (last 4 seasons) as follows:
1. Jokić
2. Giannis
3. Curry
4. Luka
5. Embiid
6. LeBron
7. Durant
8. Jimmy
9. Tatum
10. Dame
Younger guys should rise. Older guys should fall unless they win a ring soon.
youtube.com/watch?v=PU4Bw5… pic.twitter.com/3cG5n9W6yS – 12:52 PM
Last night, I ranked Best Player of the 2020’s (last 4 seasons) as follows:
1. Jokić
2. Giannis
3. Curry
4. Luka
5. Embiid
6. LeBron
7. Durant
8. Jimmy
9. Tatum
10. Dame
Younger guys should rise. Older guys should fall unless they win a ring soon.
youtube.com/watch?v=PU4Bw5… pic.twitter.com/3cG5n9W6yS – 12:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brandon Payne to @Sportskeeda on Scoot Henderson’s Rookie of the Year chances, working out w/ Steph Curry and why he’s not worried about his shooting. Payne: “Scoot can shoot the ball.” bit.ly/45eiPF7 pic.twitter.com/kAAqFNASHX – 12:06 PM
Brandon Payne to @Sportskeeda on Scoot Henderson’s Rookie of the Year chances, working out w/ Steph Curry and why he’s not worried about his shooting. Payne: “Scoot can shoot the ball.” bit.ly/45eiPF7 pic.twitter.com/kAAqFNASHX – 12:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brandon Payne on Steph Curry & Chris Paul workouts: “They are two guys that have the same mindset: ‘We’re here to win, so let’s do it.’ I was very impressed with the instant chemistry those guys had. It was fun to watch. There was so much ball movement.” bit.ly/45CxmdB pic.twitter.com/uNPEyYSu11 – 11:06 AM
Brandon Payne on Steph Curry & Chris Paul workouts: “They are two guys that have the same mindset: ‘We’re here to win, so let’s do it.’ I was very impressed with the instant chemistry those guys had. It was fun to watch. There was so much ball movement.” bit.ly/45CxmdB pic.twitter.com/uNPEyYSu11 – 11:06 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Damian Lillard shouted out Steph Curry on social media for playing his song in the gym. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/23/loo… – 12:59 AM
Damian Lillard shouted out Steph Curry on social media for playing his song in the gym. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/23/loo… – 12:59 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
⏰ Tonight at 8:00pm MT
Nikola Jokić
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Stephen Curry
Luka Dončić
Joel Embiid
Who will be the defining player of the 2020’s?
youtube.com/watch?v=PU4Bw5… pic.twitter.com/Znes7faYjr – 8:34 PM
⏰ Tonight at 8:00pm MT
Nikola Jokić
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Stephen Curry
Luka Dončić
Joel Embiid
Who will be the defining player of the 2020’s?
youtube.com/watch?v=PU4Bw5… pic.twitter.com/Znes7faYjr – 8:34 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Damian Lillard shouted out Steph Curry on social media for playing his song in the gym. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/23/loo… – 1:07 PM
Damian Lillard shouted out Steph Curry on social media for playing his song in the gym. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/08/23/loo… – 1:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Part 1 of my @Sportskeeda interview w/ Brandon Payne (@acceleratebball) on why he views Stephen Curry as the greatest point guard, his off-season work w/ Chris Paul and the coolest feat he’s ever seen Steph do. Payne on Steph being the best point guard bit.ly/45CxmdB pic.twitter.com/AFr2kOok4k – 11:52 AM
Part 1 of my @Sportskeeda interview w/ Brandon Payne (@acceleratebball) on why he views Stephen Curry as the greatest point guard, his off-season work w/ Chris Paul and the coolest feat he’s ever seen Steph do. Payne on Steph being the best point guard bit.ly/45CxmdB pic.twitter.com/AFr2kOok4k – 11:52 AM
More on this storyline
Stephen Curry, who is currently the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made, was specifically asked to discuss the players who stand out in terms of possible impact on the game. The point guard mentioned Luka Doncic among the group of athletes in their mid-to-late 20s who will be on the playoff stage with an opportunity to chase championships and MVP trophies. “Luka is like the guy, obviously, that’s right on the precipice of accomplishing all those accolades and what he’s about as a player. That threshold of like, ‘How do you just crack through?’ I hope it’s not now,” Curry said. “When you play against him, you can feel it.” -via Dallas Morning News / August 24, 2023
“About 15 to 20 minutes into it, he’s in the fifth or sixth time trying to get through it. He’s getting to the very end. I looked at him and said, ‘It’s been a long day. If we don’t finish tonight, it’s not the end of the world.’ For the first time ever, he looked at me like, ‘What the hell are you talking about? We’ve never given up on a drill and we’re not going to start tonight.’ So I said, ‘Let’s go and get it done.’ An hour and a half later, we’re still shooting the same drill. But he would not leave until he got it done.” -via SportsKeeda / August 23, 2023
Payne: “The approach is the same. He’s won a couple of championships, and that’s really what you’re playing for. There’s a championship mentality. He’s getting better. I watched him play with Chris Paul last week. There was an ease with which he does everything that everybody else finds difficult. That’s the same thing on the court. He’s still getting better. There’s no dropoff coming anytime soon. That also makes him the best point guard that has ever played. -via SportsKeeda / August 23, 2023
It took us to the end of the podcast to get to LeBron, but Barkley offered a powerful message about the Lakers star, calling LeBron’s story the greatest in sports history. “I don’t get caught up in the silliness of who’s greater, LeBron or Michael or blah, blah, blah. I just think that that’s just easy pickins for guys,” Barkley said on SI Media With Jimmy Traina. “First of all, I think LeBron is a really nice man. I think he’s a really nice man and he’s a really good dude, but I’ll say this: I think his story, it’s the greatest story in sports history. People forget, Kobe Bryant wasn’t very good coming into the NBA. People forget that. And he’s one of the greatest ever, you know. Kevin Garnett struggled. -via Sports Illustrated / August 25, 2023
Charles Barkley: “The only guy I’ve ever seen come right out of high school who lived up was LeBron. And for him to come in at 18 and be as good as he was as a player, and obviously he’s come in and he’s one of the greatest ever, depending on what generation you’re from, and to never have gotten in trouble, especially in today’s society where everybody’s got a cellphone and everybody’s out to get you, I think his story is the greatest story in sports. To be that good. Number one, to live up to the hype, but also grow into the conversation of the GOAT and never even came close to getting in trouble. I think his story is the greatest story in sports history, and I’ll always admire him.” -via Sports Illustrated / August 25, 2023
Bill Simmons had Charles Barkley on as a guest and Chuck offered up a pretty hot take about the FIBA World Cup games. Barkley said basketball would be better off if Team USA actually lost the Gold Medal. Not just here in these FIBA World Cup games, but in the Olympics, too. Here’s why: “They act like if we don’t win the gold medal it’s going to be the worst thing to ever happen to civilization. I actually disagree with that. I think it’d be great. Because I think it’d really help with popularity in one of these little third-world countries if they won the gold medal. Can you imagine if France won the gold medal? How popular would basketball become in France?” -via USA Today Sports / August 25, 2023