Franz Wagner day-to-day with ankle injury

Closing in Okinawa’s Group E first day, Germany had a comfortable 83-61 win against Japan to tie at two points with Australia. Helping Gordon Herbert’s squad, Franz Wagner scored 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists with 5/6 from two. However, the Orlando Magic‘s superstar had to leave the court with 4:55 minutes left in the game, suffering an ankle injury. Following the win, the German national team head coach mentioned it saying “It looks like a sprained ankle”. The German Basketball Federation released an update on the 21-year-old. “Franz Wagner is being looked after intensively by the medical staff. An exact diagnosis is not yet possible due to pending imaging. His status is day-to-day”, they said. It’s still yet unknown if Franz Wagner will play against Australia on Sunday, celebrating his 22nd birthday.
The German Basketball Federation released an update on Franz Wagner's ankle injury, revealing his status as "day to day"
Franz Wagner went FROM asking to take a picture with Dennis Schroder TO leading Germany into FIBA World Cup together
Dt. Basketball Bund: Update from Okinawa 📨 Franz Wagner is being intensively cared for by the medical staff. A precise diagnosis is not yet possible due to the pending imaging. His status is day-to-day. ••••• 🏀⚫️🔴🟡🔥 #KoerbeFuerD #WinForAll #WinForDeutschland #FIBAWC -via Twitter / August 26, 2023
Jason Beede: Speaking with reporters after defeating Japan, 81-63, in their first FIBA World Cup Group E game, Germany coach Gordie Herbert said this about #Magic’s Franz Wagner: “Franz, looks like a slight sprained ankle. We’ll know more after an MRI.” Wagner finished with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in 26 minutes but exited the game with 4:55 remaining when he rolled his left ankle. He was able to walk to the bench on his own power but clearly something to monitor. Germany’s next game is Sunday morning vs. Australia. -via Twitter @therealBeede / August 25, 2023
The new point guard of the Toronto Raptors, Dennis Schroder threw in 14 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two blocks as the team coached by Canadian tactician Gordie Herbert outclassed the Group E hosts. The remaining NBA players, Daniel Theis and Franz Wagner had 13 and ten points, respectively. -via EuroHoops.net / August 25, 2023