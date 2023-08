Franz Wagner day-to-day with ankle injury

Closing in Okinawa’s Group E first day, Germany had a comfortable 83-61 win against Japan to tie at two points with Australia. Helping Gordon Herbert’s squad, Franz Wagner scored 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists with 5/6 from two. However, the Orlando Magic‘s superstar had to leave the court with 4:55 minutes left in the game, suffering an ankle injury. Following the win, the German national team head coach mentioned it saying “It looks like a sprained ankle”. The German Basketball Federation released an update on the 21-year-old. “Franz Wagner is being looked after intensively by the medical staff. An exact diagnosis is not yet possible due to pending imaging. His status is day-to-day”, they said. It’s still yet unknown if Franz Wagner will play against Australia on Sunday, celebrating his 22nd birthday.Source: EuroHoops.net