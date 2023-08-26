Hornets, PJ Washington agree to three-year, $48-million deal

Adrian Wojnarowski: Restricted free agent F PJ Washington has agreed on a new three-year, $48 million contract to stay with the Charlotte Hornets, @LiftSportsMngmt agent Kevin Bradbury and Washington Sports Group’s Paul Washington Sr. tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/tNoEfhPkeZ
ESPN story on forward PJ Washington landing a new three-year, $48M deal to return to the Charlotte Hornets espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:23 PM
Restricted free agent F PJ Washington has agreed on a new three-year, $48 million contract to stay with the Charlotte Hornets, @LiftSportsMngmt agent Kevin Bradbury and Washington Sports Group’s Paul Washington Sr. tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/tNoEfhPkeZ – 12:15 PM
Rod Boone: PJ Washington and #Hornets have agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $48 million, his agents Paul Washington Sr. of Washington Sports Group and Kevin Bradbury of Lift Sports Agency told @theobserver. No options, I’m told. Move keeps one of core pieces around LaMelo in place. -via Twitter @rodboone / August 26, 2023
Sources say the 24-year-old Washington, who is a restricted free agent, is hoping for a contract around $20 million annually. The Hornets have reportedly been unwilling to give Washington the long-term contract he is seeking, and the two sides are currently in a contract stalemate. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / August 14, 2023