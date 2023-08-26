Luka Doncic: Every time I can play for the national team, I will play

Besides debuting in the World Cup,Luka Doncic finally returned to action on Saturday in Japan. He last played in early April, since the Dallas Mavericks missed the cut for the 2022 NBA Playoffs. “There is no difference,” he replied on the premature conclusion of the NBA campaign possibly adding more focus to international duties, “Every time I can play for the national team, I will play. Representing your country, you are always motivated, no matter what happens in the season. Obviously, it was disappointing that we could not make the Playoffs, but playing for your country is special. It is from the heart. And representing your country, it is amazing.”
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
cracking up at these teeny dudes trying to pressure luka at the point of attack
id say try something else but that would assume that there’s an answer at all – 3:10 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic previews international battle with former Real Madrid teammate Walter Tavares
“It is going to be special to play against him”
#FIBAWC #WinforAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1544… – 12:07 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Luka Doncic extends with Jordan Brand through 2029 sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 11:39 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Slight work for Luka vs Venezuela 😏
– 37 PTS
– 7 REB
– 6 AST
– 11/18 FG
(via @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/eNswRznnx2 – 11:32 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic made his FIBA Basketball World Cup debut 🇸🇮🫡
Long-time Slovenia’s national team forward Mike Tobey talked about how Doncic is coping with his new captain duties 👀
basketnews.com/news-193736-to… – 11:03 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Your garden variety 37 (26 in 1st half) 7-6 for Luka as Slovenia opens with a 100-85 win over Venezuela. 11-18 FG, maybe more importantly 13-16 FT – 9:32 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic is off to a brilliant start in the #FIBAWC
Slovenia takes down Venezuela #WinforAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1544… – 9:31 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Luka balled out in Slovenia’s FIBA opener vs. Venezuela 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/WwuG4MCzS7 – 9:30 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic makes a roaring statement in his first game of the 2023 World Cup 🇸🇮🔥
37 PTS
7 REB
6 AST
9/10 2 PT
11/18 FG
39 EFF
✅ Victory against Venezuela
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/XQnkycG5Ol – 9:25 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic today:
37 PTS
7 REB
6 AST
2 STL
11-18 FG
Hot start. pic.twitter.com/aY3NRTZPoC – 9:23 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
No-look assists are becoming a casual thing for Luka Doncic 🫣🪄
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/BOJMi5x1Js – 9:12 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
WHAT TIME IS IT? LUKA TIME 🪄
#FIBAWC #WinForSlovenia
pic.twitter.com/eJjFF0qk41 – 7:59 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
2️⃣ years ago, Luka Doncic was one rebound short from a triple-double versus 🇻🇪 Venezuela in FIBA OQT.
Will we be the witnesses of the first World Cup triple-double in this tournament? 👀📊
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/tTjeGhFiO8 – 3:26 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in playoff wins (minimum 10 games):
34.4 — Allen Iverson
34.3 — Michael Jordan
32.5 — Luka Doncic
31.5 — Trae Young pic.twitter.com/4Xip7t10Wj – 5:12 PM
More on this storyline
Matt Williams: Luka Doncic had 37 points today against Venezuela in the FIBA World Cup. That is the most points in a FIBA World Cup game since Yanick Moreira for Angola in 2014 vs Australia (had 38). Doncic shot 9-10 in the paint as well. -via Twitter @StatsWilliams / August 26, 2023
Doncic, 24, led the national team of his country to the win against Venezuela on Gameday 1 of Group F. Up next is Georgia on Monday. Wrapping up the first round, his side will face Cape Verde, headed by his former Real Madrid teammate Walter Tavares. “We spent a lot of time together when I was in Madrid. Great guy and amazing player,” he referred to Tavares in the postgame press conference following his 37-point effort against Venezuela Saturday, “I think he is the most impactful player in EuroLeague.” -via EuroHoops.net / August 26, 2023
Luka Doncic got it going from the very start, ending the first half with 24 points and 4 assists, which allowed Slovenia to have a 5-point lead and eventually take over the game after halftime. “We knew it will be a very difficult game,” Doncic said in the post-game conference. “We played against Venezuela two years ago. They are a very physical team and can shoot the ball very well. It wasn’t an easy game, and we had to fight until the end, but we got the win.” -via BasketNews / August 26, 2023