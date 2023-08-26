Luka Doncic shines in World Cup debut with Slovenia

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Your garden variety 37 (26 in 1st half) 7-6 for Luka as Slovenia opens with a 100-85 win over Venezuela. 11-18 FG, maybe more importantly 13-16 FT – 9:32 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic is off to a brilliant start in the #FIBAWC
Slovenia takes down Venezuela #WinforAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1544…9:31 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Luka balled out in Slovenia’s FIBA opener vs. Venezuela 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/WwuG4MCzS79:30 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic makes a roaring statement in his first game of the 2023 World Cup 🇸🇮🔥
37 PTS
7 REB
6 AST
9/10 2 PT
11/18 FG
39 EFF
✅ Victory against Venezuela
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/XQnkycG5Ol9:25 AM

StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic today:
37 PTS
7 REB
6 AST
2 STL
11-18 FG
Hot start. pic.twitter.com/aY3NRTZPoC9:23 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
No-look assists are becoming a casual thing for Luka Doncic 🫣🪄
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/BOJMi5x1Js9:12 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
This no-look from Luka 🫣 pic.twitter.com/gos2YNIyqt9:03 AM

Joe Vardon @joevardon
Luka has 18 in the first half against Venezuela 🤷‍♂️ – 8:12 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
2️⃣ years ago, Luka Doncic was one rebound short from a triple-double versus 🇻🇪 Venezuela in FIBA OQT.
Will we be the witnesses of the first World Cup triple-double in this tournament? 👀📊
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/tTjeGhFiO83:26 AM

Clutch Points: Luka Doncic corrected the spelling of Slovenia at the FIBA World Cup 😂🖍️ (via @luka7doncic / IG) pic.twitter.com/EihfHpGXWL -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 26, 2023
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has signed a contract extension with Jordan Brand, according to industry sources.   The deal, sources say, will continue Doncic’s run as a leading face for the shoe powerhouse through 2029. The Slovenian has achieved All-Star and All-NBA status in each of the past four seasons with the Mavericks and became Jordan Brand’s first European born-and-raised signature athlete in 2019. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 25, 2023

