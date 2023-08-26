Luka Doncic shines in World Cup debut with Slovenia

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Your garden variety 37 (26 in 1st half) 7-6 for Luka as Slovenia opens with a 100-85 win over Venezuela. 11-18 FG, maybe more importantly 13-16 FT – 9:32 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic is off to a brilliant start in the #FIBAWC
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Luka balled out in Slovenia’s FIBA opener vs. Venezuela 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/WwuG4MCzS7 – 9:30 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic makes a roaring statement in his first game of the 2023 World Cup 🇸🇮🔥
37 PTS
7 REB
6 AST
9/10 2 PT
11/18 FG
39 EFF
✅ Victory against Venezuela
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/XQnkycG5Ol – 9:25 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic today:
37 PTS
7 REB
6 AST
2 STL
11-18 FG
Hot start. pic.twitter.com/aY3NRTZPoC – 9:23 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
No-look assists are becoming a casual thing for Luka Doncic 🫣🪄
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/BOJMi5x1Js – 9:12 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
WHAT TIME IS IT? LUKA TIME 🪄
#FIBAWC #WinForSlovenia
pic.twitter.com/eJjFF0qk41 – 7:59 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
2️⃣ years ago, Luka Doncic was one rebound short from a triple-double versus 🇻🇪 Venezuela in FIBA OQT.
Will we be the witnesses of the first World Cup triple-double in this tournament? 👀📊
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/tTjeGhFiO8 – 3:26 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in playoff wins (minimum 10 games):
34.4 — Allen Iverson
34.3 — Michael Jordan
32.5 — Luka Doncic
31.5 — Trae Young pic.twitter.com/4Xip7t10Wj – 5:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in playoff losses (minimum 10 games):
33.4 — Michael Jordan
32.5 — Luka Doncic
29.7 — Allen Iverson
29.4 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/evG55Y3lMA – 2:21 PM
More on this storyline
As expected, Doncic displayed his magic in his first outing in Okinawa and even flirted with a potential first World Cup triple-double, grabbing seven rebounds and providing six assists. Luka shot 11/18 from the field, with just one miss for two-pointers (9/10), and went 13/16 from the free-throw line. -via EuroHoops.net / August 26, 2023
Clutch Points: Luka Doncic corrected the spelling of Slovenia at the FIBA World Cup 😂🖍️ (via @luka7doncic / IG) pic.twitter.com/EihfHpGXWL -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 26, 2023
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has signed a contract extension with Jordan Brand, according to industry sources. The deal, sources say, will continue Doncic’s run as a leading face for the shoe powerhouse through 2029. The Slovenian has achieved All-Star and All-NBA status in each of the past four seasons with the Mavericks and became Jordan Brand’s first European born-and-raised signature athlete in 2019. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 25, 2023