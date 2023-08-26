Paolo Banchero leads Team USA's comeback win against New Zealand

New Zealand started the game leading 14-4 over the USA. However, the final score settled at 99-72 in favor of the initial favorites to win, not just this contest but the 2023 FIBA World Cup in general. Team USA took over and never looked back on Saturday. Paolo Banchero was the top scorer for the winning side with 21 points behind 8/10 field goals.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
USA Basketball defeats New Zealand 99-72 in Game 1 of Group Play. Paolo Banchero led the team with 21 points.
Tyrese Haliburton had 10pts, 4rebs and 3asts in 17mins off the bench.
Next: v Greece on Monday at 8:40am ET. – 10:42 AM
USA Basketball defeats New Zealand 99-72 in Game 1 of Group Play. Paolo Banchero led the team with 21 points.
Tyrese Haliburton had 10pts, 4rebs and 3asts in 17mins off the bench.
Next: v Greece on Monday at 8:40am ET. – 10:42 AM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Team USA starts the #FIBAWC with a 99-72 win over New Zealand:
Banchero: 21 points
Edwards: 14 points
Jackson: 12 points – 10:39 AM
Team USA starts the #FIBAWC with a 99-72 win over New Zealand:
Banchero: 21 points
Edwards: 14 points
Jackson: 12 points – 10:39 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
USA national team with an initially shaky, eventually dominant 27-point win in its World Cup opener. Second unit guys Banchero, Haliburton, Reeves exceled. – 10:34 AM
USA national team with an initially shaky, eventually dominant 27-point win in its World Cup opener. Second unit guys Banchero, Haliburton, Reeves exceled. – 10:34 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
FINAL: USAB 99, New Zealand 72.
U.S. overcomes a sloppy start to win its WC opener
▪️ Paolo Banchero (21 points) with a strong two-way game off the bench
▪️ Austin Reaves (12 points, six assists, three steals) was everywhere
▪️ Anthony Edwards leads all starters w/14 – 10:33 AM
FINAL: USAB 99, New Zealand 72.
U.S. overcomes a sloppy start to win its WC opener
▪️ Paolo Banchero (21 points) with a strong two-way game off the bench
▪️ Austin Reaves (12 points, six assists, three steals) was everywhere
▪️ Anthony Edwards leads all starters w/14 – 10:33 AM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Two thoughts off USA-New Zealand.
1. Austin Reaves is going to play medal-round, money-time minutes, and feelings are going to be hurt.
2. FIBA Melo —-> Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/WV500W6qct – 10:32 AM
Two thoughts off USA-New Zealand.
1. Austin Reaves is going to play medal-round, money-time minutes, and feelings are going to be hurt.
2. FIBA Melo —-> Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/WV500W6qct – 10:32 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Paolo Banchero up to 19 points and 3 blocks today for Team USA. He’s been dominant today and has anchored the second unit in a game where the starters (aside from Jaren Jackson Jr.) came out flat. #TeamUSA – 10:21 AM
Paolo Banchero up to 19 points and 3 blocks today for Team USA. He’s been dominant today and has anchored the second unit in a game where the starters (aside from Jaren Jackson Jr.) came out flat. #TeamUSA – 10:21 AM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero leads all scorers with 17 points as Team USA looks to be pulling away from New Zealand early in the fourth quarter. – 10:11 AM
Paolo Banchero leads all scorers with 17 points as Team USA looks to be pulling away from New Zealand early in the fourth quarter. – 10:11 AM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Back-to-back triples for the @OrlandoMagic’s Paolo Banchero.
Team USA leads New Zealand 74-58. – 10:05 AM
Back-to-back triples for the @OrlandoMagic’s Paolo Banchero.
Team USA leads New Zealand 74-58. – 10:05 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Paolo Banchero with back to back 3s to fuel Team USA’s second unit. Banchero has a game-high 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field. – 10:05 AM
Paolo Banchero with back to back 3s to fuel Team USA’s second unit. Banchero has a game-high 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field. – 10:05 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Team USA’s FIBA World Cup sneaker brand breakdown:
JORDAN:
Paolo Banchero
Brandon Ingram
ADIDAS:
Anthony Edwards
Walker Kessler
RIGORER:
Austin Reaves
NIKE:
Mikal Bridges
Jalen Brunson
Tyrese Haliburton
Josh Hart
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Cam Johnson
Bobby Portis pic.twitter.com/ngaLOZ6ilg – 9:46 AM
Team USA’s FIBA World Cup sneaker brand breakdown:
JORDAN:
Paolo Banchero
Brandon Ingram
ADIDAS:
Anthony Edwards
Walker Kessler
RIGORER:
Austin Reaves
NIKE:
Mikal Bridges
Jalen Brunson
Tyrese Haliburton
Josh Hart
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Cam Johnson
Bobby Portis pic.twitter.com/ngaLOZ6ilg – 9:46 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Team USA sneaker brand breakdown:
JORDAN:
Paolo Banchero
Brandon Ingram
ADIDAS:
Anthony Edwards
Walker Kessler
RIGORER:
Austin Reaves
NIKE:
Mikal Bridges
Jalen Brunson
Tyrese Haliburton
Josh Hart
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Cam Johnson
Bobby Portis pic.twitter.com/Qu8NDEfbAW – 9:32 AM
Team USA sneaker brand breakdown:
JORDAN:
Paolo Banchero
Brandon Ingram
ADIDAS:
Anthony Edwards
Walker Kessler
RIGORER:
Austin Reaves
NIKE:
Mikal Bridges
Jalen Brunson
Tyrese Haliburton
Josh Hart
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Cam Johnson
Bobby Portis pic.twitter.com/Qu8NDEfbAW – 9:32 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Paolo Banchero has been wearing a clean all white Jordan Tatum 1 during the FIBA World Cup pic.twitter.com/1pLXbROX8D – 9:18 AM
Paolo Banchero has been wearing a clean all white Jordan Tatum 1 during the FIBA World Cup pic.twitter.com/1pLXbROX8D – 9:18 AM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
After trailing by 10 points early, Team USA leads New Zealand, 19-18, at the end of the first quarter.
Banchero: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks
Reaves: 3 points, 2 assists
Haliburton: 2 points, 2 rebounds – 9:05 AM
After trailing by 10 points early, Team USA leads New Zealand, 19-18, at the end of the first quarter.
Banchero: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks
Reaves: 3 points, 2 assists
Haliburton: 2 points, 2 rebounds – 9:05 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
19-18 @USABasketball ahead of New Zealand after one. Ugly start for the U.S. Six turnovers. 1-3 from three-point range. Paolo Banchero with five points off the bench. – 9:05 AM
19-18 @USABasketball ahead of New Zealand after one. Ugly start for the U.S. Six turnovers. 1-3 from three-point range. Paolo Banchero with five points off the bench. – 9:05 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Watching this game, feeling like Banchero making the All-Star team in his second season wouldn’t be that surprising – 9:03 AM
Watching this game, feeling like Banchero making the All-Star team in his second season wouldn’t be that surprising – 9:03 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Austin Reaves and Paolo Banchero connect for the SLAM 🤝
(via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/eGInZevy15 – 9:01 AM
Austin Reaves and Paolo Banchero connect for the SLAM 🤝
(via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/eGInZevy15 – 9:01 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Paolo Banchero was always gonna be key for #TeamUSA he’s the second-biggest player behind Jaren Jackson Jr. on a small USA roster – 8:59 AM
Paolo Banchero was always gonna be key for #TeamUSA he’s the second-biggest player behind Jaren Jackson Jr. on a small USA roster – 8:59 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
LOL at Paolo Banchero being the most important player for USA early. He’s really good. – 8:59 AM
LOL at Paolo Banchero being the most important player for USA early. He’s really good. – 8:59 AM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero is getting some early run today as Team USA trails New Zealand early in the #FIBAWC. He has been a spark for the U.S. so far as the lead has been cut to 14-12. – 8:57 AM
Paolo Banchero is getting some early run today as Team USA trails New Zealand early in the #FIBAWC. He has been a spark for the U.S. so far as the lead has been cut to 14-12. – 8:57 AM
More on this storyline
Alex Kennedy: This season, we’ll finally get the first nationally televised matchup between the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren. Paolo and Chet will face off in Orlando on Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET (on TNT). pic.twitter.com/mGi1N2WwUN -via Twitter @AlexKennedyNBA / August 17, 2023
Clutch Points: “[Paolo Banchero] doesn’t know how good he is yet. And that’s the dope thing about him… He’s just a sponge, he’s always texting asking questions on how to get better.” —Isaiah Thomas (via @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/QYrlMviEeU -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 15, 2023
Ball Don’t Lie: Paolo says NOPE ❌ (via @FS1) pic.twitter.com/apqpoReLQJ -via Twitter @Balldontlie / August 12, 2023