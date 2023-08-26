Raul Neto suffers torn patellar tendon in right knee

Alessandro Luigi Maggi: Raul Neto has suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. The duration of Neto’s absence from the court is still undetermined. #FIBAWC2023
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Raul Neto suffers rupture of patellar tendon in right knee sportando.basketball/en/raul-neto-s… – 10:37 AM
Raul Neto suffers rupture of patellar tendon in right knee sportando.basketball/en/raul-neto-s… – 10:37 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Raul Neto suffered rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee during the third quarter of the match between Brazil and Iran in Jakarta, he is out of the rest of the #FIBAWC – 10:32 AM
Raul Neto suffered rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee during the third quarter of the match between Brazil and Iran in Jakarta, he is out of the rest of the #FIBAWC – 10:32 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
Raul Neto suffered rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee during the third quarter of the match between Brazil and Iran, for the opening of Group G of the World Cup, in Jakarta, Indonesia. – 10:32 AM
Raul Neto suffered rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee during the third quarter of the match between Brazil and Iran, for the opening of Group G of the World Cup, in Jakarta, Indonesia. – 10:32 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Raul Neto’s injury during Brazil’s World Cup opener against Iran overshadowed the Selecao’s impressive win.
Coach Gustavo de Conti & 2 players gave different views on how serious they think the guards’ setback has been 🤯
basketnews.com/news-193724-br… – 8:20 AM
Raul Neto’s injury during Brazil’s World Cup opener against Iran overshadowed the Selecao’s impressive win.
Coach Gustavo de Conti & 2 players gave different views on how serious they think the guards’ setback has been 🤯
basketnews.com/news-193724-br… – 8:20 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Brazil saw star guard Raul Neto exiting the win over Iran with what seems to be a nasty injury #FIBAWC #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1543… – 7:26 AM
Brazil saw star guard Raul Neto exiting the win over Iran with what seems to be a nasty injury #FIBAWC #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1543… – 7:26 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Raul Neto explains his decision to return to Europe after eight years in the USA, talks about earning his big role at #Fenerbahce and why he’s not closing the door to an #NBA comeback
eurohoops.net/en/interviews/… – 5:09 AM
Raul Neto explains his decision to return to Europe after eight years in the USA, talks about earning his big role at #Fenerbahce and why he’s not closing the door to an #NBA comeback
eurohoops.net/en/interviews/… – 5:09 AM
More on this storyline
Brazil didn’t have any problems beating Iran 100-59 in the 2023 World Cup opener. The win, though, takes the back seat since the Brazilian side seemed to have suffered a serious blow with Raul Neto. -via EuroHoops.net / August 26, 2023
Alex Adams: Raul Neto was injured in Brazil’s match against Iran. The match has stopped. Neto is taken aside on a stretcher. #FIBAWorldcup -via Twitter / August 26, 2023
BasketNews: Raul Neto was carried off on stretcher by medical team at the start of the 3rd quarter against 🇮🇷 Iran. Stay strong, Raul! 🙏 #FIBAWC #WinForAll -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / August 26, 2023