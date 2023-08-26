Shane Larkin and Scottie Wilbekin fined by Turkey

Upon the completion of the investigation conducted by the Turkish Basketball Federation on Shane Larkin and Scottie Wilbekin failing to report for international duty earlier in August, both players were suspended and fined. The combo guards of Anadolu Efes and Fenerbahce Beko, respectively, missing five games to start the 2023-24 Turkiye Sigorta Basketbol Super Ligi Regular Season and paying a fine of approximately 3,000 euros, specifically 90,000 Turkish lira, will be the direct impact of the sanctions issued by TBF on Saturday.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Turkish Federation recently suspended and fined Shane Larkin and Scottie Wilbekin for not showing up for the Turkish national team this summer.
Larkin responded and provided a lengthy story of his injury, calling the behavior disrespectful 👀
basketnews.com/news-193754-sh… – 5:30 PM
The Turkish Federation recently suspended and fined Shane Larkin and Scottie Wilbekin for not showing up for the Turkish national team this summer.
Larkin responded and provided a lengthy story of his injury, calling the behavior disrespectful 👀
basketnews.com/news-193754-sh… – 5:30 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Shane Larkin reacts to suspension and fine issued by Turkish Basketball Federation
“It is heartbreaking how all of this is being handled and disrespectful to my character as a person”
eurohoops.net/en/olympic-gam… – 4:46 PM
Shane Larkin reacts to suspension and fine issued by Turkish Basketball Federation
“It is heartbreaking how all of this is being handled and disrespectful to my character as a person”
eurohoops.net/en/olympic-gam… – 4:46 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
After failing to report for the Olympic Pre-Qualifying tournament, both Shane Larkin and Scottie Wilbekin were suspended and fined by the Turkish Basketball Federation
eurohoops.net/en/olympic-gam… – 1:22 PM
After failing to report for the Olympic Pre-Qualifying tournament, both Shane Larkin and Scottie Wilbekin were suspended and fined by the Turkish Basketball Federation
eurohoops.net/en/olympic-gam… – 1:22 PM
More on this storyline
Shane Larkin: So the truth is: the national team asked me to join the team for camp even though it was already known that my body was in a bad place and it would have been risky for me to play in the qualifying games. I was in the USA working on my body and trying to recover from a season full of injuries and to train for the upcoming season. The national team still asked me to come report to camp and come get an MRI on my knees to get a proper diagnosis. I flew from Miami to Istanbul and the national team doctor told me that I was in bad shape and that if I were to push myself, I would be at risk of severe damage to my knee for the short and long-term. Word for word, I was told ‘if you push yourself and don’t give it time to heal, you will potentially need surgery that will keep you out for months.’ -via EuroHoops.net / August 26, 2023
I have always been grateful for the opportunity to be on the national team. And I had conversations with different people within the federation about the future and how good I think we could be. It is truly heartbreaking to see how I am being thrown under the bus when I’ve done everything asked of me except go and put my health at risk by playing with a knee at 70%. -via EuroHoops.net / August 26, 2023
According to Turkish journalist Umit Avci, the Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) has requested Shane Larkin and Scottie Wilbekin to justify their decision not to represent the country this summer. The guards must provide their explanation within 24 hours, says Avci. The players could face disciplinary action, as per the journalist. -via TalkBasket / August 23, 2023
The 2023 FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournaments will begin on August 12, and Turkey is set to face Bulgaria, Iceland, and Ukraine in its Group in Istanbul. This is the full list of Turkish players available in the OPQT: Şehmus Hazer, Yiğitcan Saybir, Sertaç Şanlı, Onuralp Bitim, Sadık Emir Kabaca, Kenan Sipahi, Okben Ulubay, Berk Uğurlu, Furkan Korkmaz, Alperen Şengün, Ercan Osmani, and Ömer Faruk Yurtseven. Shane Larkin and Scottie Wilbekin won’t be available, as Fenerbahce released a press release to respond to Ergin Ataman about it. -via EuroHoops.net / August 11, 2023