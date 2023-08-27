Brandon Ingram on his Team USA role: 'It's a little frustrating right now for me'

In a lineup of stars, it’s bound to happen to someone. Brandon Ingram has been that unlucky guy on Team USA so far who has seen the points, shots and minutes he’s used to getting come well under what he was expecting. “This is totally different than what I am used to,” Ingram told The Athletic Sunday, prior to the Americans’ practice at a Manila business district hotel. “The team is winning right now, so I can’t be selfish thinking about myself. But it’s a little frustrating right now for me, and I’m just trying to figure out ways I can be effective.”
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram has been pretty quiet in FIBA so far. It’s still early, and I think swapping Haliburton into the starting lineup would be better for everyone involved. But he’s gotta figure out a way to make an impact when he doesn’t have the ball. theathletic.com/4809563/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/BDzavEzjXA – 11:50 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Brandon Ingram is struggling with Team USA. He’s a little frustrated, but, ‘the team is winning.’ How does it get better for him? @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4809563/2023/0… – 9:33 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Team USA’s FIBA World Cup sneaker brand breakdown:
JORDAN:
Paolo Banchero
Brandon Ingram
ADIDAS:
Anthony Edwards
Walker Kessler
RIGORER:
Austin Reaves
NIKE:
Mikal Bridges
Jalen Brunson
Tyrese Haliburton
Josh Hart
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Cam Johnson
Bobby Portis pic.twitter.com/ngaLOZ6ilg – 9:46 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
BREAKING: Pelicans & Team USA star Brandon Ingram has signed a shoe deal with Jordan Brand 📄✍️
“Signing with Jordan Brand is a game-changer,” said @B_Ingram13. “A life-changer, and now that it is a reality, I can’t wait to do special things together on and off the court.” pic.twitter.com/xweSqiiHmo – 9:23 AM
BREAKING: Pelicans & Team USA star Brandon Ingram has signed a shoe deal with Jordan Brand 📄✍️
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Brandon Ingram has his phone on Do Not Disturb. Tyrese Haliburton has jailbroken WWE 2K, while Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson are teeing off in late night rounds of PGA Tour.
Latest @YahooSports: How Team USA is manipulating their body clocks in Manila sports.yahoo.com/how-team-usa-i… – 10:50 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“The approach is the same… the goal is the gold”.
Brandon Ingram talked at @SportalgrG on Team USA preparation process, his mindset going to the World Cup and his main goal. #FIBAWC #Pelicans #USABMNT
Exclusive:
sportal.gr/basket/article… – 2:12 PM
Ingram is a former All-Star whose on-court time with the New Orleans Pelicans last season was limited to injury, but in the 45 NBA games he played, he averaged 24.7 points and shot nearly 40 percent from 3-point range. “Nothing has really gone his way,” USA coach Steve Kerr said. “He hasn’t had a lot of opportunities, but I think that’ll change. I think his time is coming. He’s just gotta stay with it. The thing I’ve learned with FIBA is every night belongs to someone new. I wouldn’t have guessed that Paolo (Banchero) would be our leading scorer last night, but all 12 guys are so talented that all it takes is a couple shots to go in, and any one of these guys can get going. I expect that to happen for B.I.” -via The Athletic / August 27, 2023
Speaking of playing roles, Brandon Ingram had a mold in sight when he joined Team USA. He wanted to be in the Carmelo Anthony/Kevin Durant role, a stretch 4 who crushes slower defenders and is a scoring hub. Ingram should be one of the team’s stars, a veteran scoring specialist with big-game experience. But it’s not happening. Ingram has really struggled during his Team USA experience. He averaged 7.8 points and shot just 42% in the warmup games, while the team shot 56% overall. Ingram was 1-of-4 against New Zealand and his timing looked off. He was sometimes late throwing passes, misjudged scoring opportunities and was ineffective on defense. -via ESPN / August 26, 2023
Ingram has said having the ball in his hands less than he is used to with the New Orleans Pelicans has been an adjustment. He is used to being the hub of the offense, not a gunner waiting for a turn as Team USA might need. He studied some game tape of Anthony and Durant looking for a road map, but he doesn’t look comfortable at all. There’s still time for Ingram, but Kerr has been winnowing his minutes and it’s understandable. -via ESPN / August 26, 2023