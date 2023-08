Brandon Ingram on his Team USA role: 'It's a little frustrating right now for me'

Ingram is a former All-Star whose on-court time with the New Orleans Pelicans last season was limited to injury, but in the 45 NBA games he played, he averaged 24.7 points and shot nearly 40 percent from 3-point range. “Nothing has really gone his way,” USA coach Steve Kerr said. “He hasn’t had a lot of opportunities, but I think that’ll change. I think his time is coming. He’s just gotta stay with it. The thing I’ve learned with FIBA is every night belongs to someone new. I wouldn’t have guessed that Paolo (Banchero) would be our leading scorer last night, but all 12 guys are so talented that all it takes is a couple shots to go in, and any one of these guys can get going. I expect that to happen for B.I.” -via The Athletic / August 27, 2023