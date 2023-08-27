Finland, Lauri Markkanen eliminated from World Cup after losing against Japan

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Joshua Hawkinson in Japan’s win against Lauri Markkanen and Finland:
28 points
7/9 FG
14/15 FT
19 rebounds
1 steal
1 block
Outplaying an NBA All-Star. – 10:14 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
The @AAMI Breakdown with Trevor Gleeson – Boomers vs. Finland.
Every World Cup Live pregame show on ESPN, the 5x NBL Championship coach will break down the film. Night one was an overwhelming success, as Lauri Markkanen finished with 19 pts on 17 shots. Great insight from Trev. pic.twitter.com/w5O1JpNXLL – 9:51 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Based on the first few hours of the FIBA World Cup, Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson are going to be *SO* happy to be playing together again in a month or so. – 8:20 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Here’s how I voted for the Top 23 players in the #FIBAWC:
1. Luka Doncic
2. Anthony Edwards
3. Gilgeous-Alexander
4. Jalen Brunson
5. Karl-Anthony Towns
6. Lauri Markkanen
7. Mikal Bridges
8. Jaren Jackson Jr.
9. Josh Giddey
10. Evan Fournier
hoopshype.com/lists/2023-fib… – 4:52 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Today is the day that…
Simone Fontecchio
Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordan Clarkson
Lauri Markkanen
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Nikola Vucevic
Jonas Valanciunas
Shai-Gilgeous Alexander
Rudy Gobert
Josh Giddey
Dennis Schroder
all of them play basketball! #FIBAWC – 11:13 PM
More on this storyline
The long-awaited 2023 FIBA World Cup began, and what was supposed to be one of the most exciting games at the start, Australia made it a pretty one-sided affair, crushing Finland 98-72 on the opening day of the competition in Okinawa. Patrick Mills was the top scorer for the winning side with 25 points, while Josh Giddey flirted with a triple-double, scoring 14 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out eight assists. Joe Ingles added 13 and Dante Exum 10 points. For the losing side, as expected, Lauri Markkanen led the way with 19 points, while Sasu Salin added 13. -via EuroHoops.net / August 25, 2023
Clutch Points: Nikola Vucevic’s best active European starting 5: PG: Luka Doncic SG: Bogdan Bogdanovic SF: Lauri Markkanen PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo C: Nikola Jokic Thoughts? 🤔 (via @FIBAWC) pic.twitter.com/9CNJ8Ha8BH -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 23, 2023
Basket.fi: Lauri Markkanen of #Susijengi will be sidelined vs. 🇱🇻. “My body has taken some hits in recent games. I’d love to play tonight, but after morning practice we had internal talks and decided that it’s best to give the body a few days to recover before we leave for World Cup.” -via Twitter / August 16, 2023