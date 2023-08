Finland, Lauri Markkanen eliminated from World Cup after losing against Japan

The long-awaited 2023 FIBA World Cup began, and what was supposed to be one of the most exciting games at the start, Australia made it a pretty one-sided affair, crushing Finland 98-72 on the opening day of the competition in Okinawa. Patrick Mills was the top scorer for the winning side with 25 points, while Josh Giddey flirted with a triple-double, scoring 14 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out eight assists. Joe Ingles added 13 and Dante Exum 10 points. For the losing side, as expected, Lauri Markkanen led the way with 19 points, while Sasu Salin added 13. -via EuroHoops.net / August 25, 2023