France eliminated from World Cup after losing to Latvia 86-88

Christos Tsaltas: BOOM! France – Latvia 86-88. Latvia remains unbeaten (2-0). Just imagine how far they could go if Kristaps Porzingis was available. The Luca Banchi effect! #Latvia #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/7XTK7uOQR3
Source: Twitter @Tsaltas46
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
On the plus side for France, it’s probably gonna be easier for them to sell Rudy Gobert on coming off the bench for Victor Wembanyama and Joel Embiid next summer after this debacle. – 11:36 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Rudy Gobert, a couple of months ago: “The end goal is to win the gold medal.”
France just got eliminated in the Group Stage of the FIBA World Cup after two games. – 11:35 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rudy Gobert was harsh on himself after 🇫🇷 France got blown out by 🇨🇦 Canada 🫣
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/i4Cy3QMUbg – 4:05 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I didn’t have Dillon Brooks dunking on Rudy Gobert on my FIBA World Cup bingo card 😂😂😂😂 – 12:40 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
I am cackling watching the chemistry between Gobert and Nando De Colo pic.twitter.com/SILMauIKk6 – 10:48 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Olynyk (who leads Canada with 8 points) takes a Gobert elbow to the head. Ruled an unsportsmanlike foul after review. – 10:00 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Canada getting set to open the FIBA World Cup vs Gobert & 5th ranked France this AM. Tough test & important game right out of the gate. A win sets them up nicely (results carry over). Lose, and they’re playing catch up for the rest of the tourney (they’d likely have to win out). – 9:02 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Today is the day that…
Simone Fontecchio
Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordan Clarkson
Lauri Markkanen
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Nikola Vucevic
Jonas Valanciunas
Shai-Gilgeous Alexander
Rudy Gobert
Josh Giddey
Dennis Schroder
all of them play basketball! #FIBAWC – 11:13 PM
Canada parlayed a monster 27 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists from star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander en route to a dominating 95-65 victory over Rudy Gobert and powerhouse France on Friday. Leading by just three at the break, Canada won the second half by a 27-point margin, putting the game completely out of reach in its World Cup opener versus their Group H foe. -via The Score / August 25, 2023
FIBA Basketball World Cup: Rudy’s shooter status confirmed 🎯✅ #FIBAWC x #WinForFrance -via Twitter @Timberwolves / August 23, 2023
BasketNews: From under the rim to beyond the arc, Rudy Gobert’s range is reaching new heights 🎯🔥 #FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/vao6vypley -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / August 23, 2023